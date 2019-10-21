Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : The Compelling Benefits of SD-WAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Today, businesses in almost every industry must manage more users, devices, mobility, and applications than ever before. Most business applications have moved to the cloud or been replaced by cloud-based SaaS applications. But in the business environment, it's not just one cloud, it's many. At the same time, to remain competitive, organizations must control costs and innovate to improve customer service, productivity, and efficiency.

Software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) makes sense because it brings users close to applications in a secure manner. It can help solve many complex enterprise issues that lead to tangible business benefits. Here are five benefits that Cisco customers have experienced with our SD-WAN deployments:

• Five-fold improvement in Office 365 performance for a healthcare company
• Public cloud migration completed in one week (estimated 12 months) for a large tech company
• 100 percent application uptime during hurricane blackouts for a national food distributor
• Four-fold improvement in application latency for a healthcare provider
• $20 million reductions in operating expenses (OpEx) over three years for a retailer1

Meeting New Demands

The networks that served businesses well in the past can no longer meet application performance expectations and access the flexibility and security requirements of today's cloud-based apps, mobile workforces, and IoT technology.

Although cloud computing is here, traditional network architectures weren't built to handle cloud workloads. Managing network and security devices at a branch in a multi-cloud era are very challenging for IT staff which can lead to poor economic performance, security exposures, and missed user expectations.

In an age of digital transformation, SD-WAN technology is seen as the next generation of networking solutions. Because it can help businesses increase performance, provide more choice and control, and simplify operations, more enterprises are deploying SD-WAN.

• 95% of enterprises are using or expect to use SD-WAN within 24 months.2
• $10 billion in managed SD-WAN services growth is expected by 2022.3

And it comes with an added benefit of lower costs.1

Managed SD-WAN

SD-WAN technology is easily consumed by a business directly or procured as-a-service from a managed SD-WAN provider, which adds to the choices for a business. Managed SD-WAN services are typically powered by the same technology that a business might otherwise implement itself. Managed SD-WAN can help you decrease costs, increase profitability, and simplify your operations without sacrificing any visibility and control of your WAN operations. Many network service providers have already embraced the compelling business benefits of SD-WAN technology and are offering managed SD-WAN services to their business customers.

Managed SD-WAN can offer a predictable application experience and better security than traditional networks. With most managed SD-WAN services, you can quickly enable applications on any platform, with consistent, predictable performance. SD-WAN helps you optimize your wide area network, which can result in better experiences for your customers and employees. Without dependable performance, business-critical applications may not necessarily deliver on your customer's expectations. [Attachment] With managed SD-WAN, you can work with your preferred managed service providers to meet your service level agreements (SLAs) even during link outages and other network events.

Security is Foundational

Many organizations using traditional networks lack unified security that extends from the branch to multiple clouds. When you open up your enterprise to the cloud, your security risks increase substantially with more vulnerable points of attack. When you're evaluating SD-WAN technologies, ensure that the security architecture is robust, and you can give network access to the right people at the right points in the network. Deployment is simplified with cloud management of networking and security policies. Also, evaluate SD-WAN technologies and their inherent authentication techniques. The preferred technique employs a zero-trust model, which means every component mutually authenticates each other. All edge devices are authorized before they are allowed into the network and every packet is encrypted using SSL and IP Security (IPsec) technologies.

Tangible Benefits that Affect the Bottom Line

It's easy to see why more organizations are using SD-WAN. And as more employees and customers depend on mobile devices, the need for a flexible, modern network continues to increase. SD-WAN can efficiently provide a high level of optimization and bandwidth, whether at headquarters, at branch offices or at other locations, while significantly lowering costs.

Learn More

Managed SD-WAN based on Cisco solutions provide agility, enhanced user experiences, and advanced threat protection. You can quickly, easily, and cost-effectively develop and deliver improved application experiences to your customers. To learn more:

• Get a free 1:1 demo with a Cisco networking professional.
Find out how Cisco can help you determine if SD-WAN is right for you.

Notes:
1. https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/collateral/enterprise-networks/sd-wan/nb-07-enterprise-grade-wp-cte-en.html
2. SD-WAN: Security, Application Experience and Operational Simplicity Drive Market Growth, IDC, April 2019.
3. Demand for Managed SD-WAN Services Skyrockets, NetworkWorld from IDG, 2018

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:21pCISCO : The Compelling Benefits of SD-WAN
PU
01:01pTRANSFORMING THE EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE : Knocking Down the Barriers to Success
PU
12:21pCISCO : 5 Key Takeaways from 2019 Stealthwatch Customers
PU
11:16aCISCO : Stand Out and Attract New Clients Using LinkedIn
PU
10:56aCISCO : Gustuff return, new features for victims
PU
10:36aARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE : Leveraging Data from Edge to Cloud
PU
09:31aCISCO : Crowdz and SnapCheck Team Up to Rethink Invoices and Disrupt Business Pa..
AQ
05:49aEPLUS : Achieves Elite Status by Obtaining Cisco Master Networking Certification
AQ
05:46aMCKESSON : Board of Directors Appoints Maria Martinez as New Independent Directo..
AQ
10/18CISCO : The New Era of Application Innovation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 898 M
EBIT 2020 17 195 M
Net income 2020 12 229 M
Finance 2020 12 197 M
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,07  $
Last Close Price 46,71  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS7.80%198 298
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.31.41%42 678
ERICSSON AB13.89%30 336
NOKIA OYJ-6.28%29 484
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS52.16%29 156
ARISTA NETWORKS13.64%18 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group