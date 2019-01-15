Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : The New Year, the Value of You!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:19pm EST

The New Year always brings a time of reflection and a focus on the coming year. It is critical that our new year goals, include getting your customers to the next level, and also delivering value beyond connectivity.

The new goals are rooted in how well we as a partner community provide insights and create solutions that explain the value of additional automation, operational visibility, compliance, and enhanced secure environments for our customers.

That is what we should think of when we encourage customers to implement key intent-based network use cases such as Assurance, and SD-Access.

I have heard Chuck Robbins say he believes Partners have a unique ability to understand where their customers are today and how to enable their value beyond connectivity. Take advantage of this opportunity, and lead your customers into the new year and transform their business.

In this newyear, you can do more to realize value beyond connectivity by thinking beyond the access domain. Customers are transforming their wide area networks todeal with the expansion of a modern Cloud edge. Think about how you will modernize your customer's WAN environments with SD-WAN. At a minimum, consider how your customers will benefit from Cisco DNA Essentials software by limitingthe sale of 'naked' hardware. When you attach Cisco DNA Essentials to your router sales, you capture repeatable business through subscription software and provide your customer:

  • Cloud Management
  • SD orchestration
  • Zero-touchprovisioning
  • Application visibility
  • Many other Security capabilities beyond traditional Router SEC licenses at a better price!

Across all these Enterprise Networking technologies, Cisco is assistingin the form of incentives and training. You should be aware/participating in the following:

For more information, visit the Cisco DNA partnerpages.

You may want to create a bookmark/file and keep this communication handy as an ongoing reference as we'll continue to add more content here for you and your team to leverage.

Let's all accelerate our monetization of these great innovations during 2019!

Jason W. Gallo

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 03:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
10:39pCISCO : Wi-Fi 6 Powers Real-World Wireless Enterprise Applications
PU
10:19pCISCO : Emotet re-emerges after the holidays
PU
10:19pVULNERABILITY DEEP DIVE : TP-Link TL-R600VPN remote code execution vulnerabiliti..
PU
10:19pCISCO : The New Year, the Value of You!
PU
10:19pCISCO : What's Next for Software Defined Networks?
PU
06:37pCISCO : ‘Plans to double Qatar-US annual bilateral trade volume'
AQ
05:33pCISCO : Qatar's strong commercial relationship with US ‘supports FIFA Worl..
AQ
11:54aCISCO : Enroll for incentives once, then never again.
PU
11:54aCISCO : Info-Tech Report Validates the Growing Popularity of Cisco's Team Collab..
PU
11:04aCISCO : Why Cisco Will Change the Way You Think About Headsets
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 580 M
EBIT 2019 16 370 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 15,18
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS1.59%194 271
QUALCOMM1.04%69 457
NOKIA OYJ4.14%33 874
ERICSSON-3.13%28 167
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.07%18 822
ARISTA NETWORKS2.32%16 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.