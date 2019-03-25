Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : The One-Two Punch of User and Device Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a proven method through which to ensure you're verifying the identity of users who are accessing applications. It uses strong two-factor authentication to ensure your users are who they say they are.

But trusting users is only one component of the trusted access equation. The combination of user trust plus device trust is the one-two punch to minimize risk and ensure your applications are only accessible by devices you allow.

When paired with strong identity verification, adding endpoint visibility allows you to check that your users' devices meet your security standards before you grant them access, which safeguards against vulnerable or potentially compromised endpoints. Essentially, it means you can trust the devices that are accessing your applications and data.

This is an update on perimeter-focused security models, which consider anything within an organization's corporate walls (or on the network) as trusted. User and device trust combined essentially puts an individualized perimeter around a user and their device, and it can go wherever they go.

And gaining trust in devices isn't as difficult as it may sound.

It starts with conducting a device inventory through which you can discover every device that accesses your systems and applications - that goes for devices that are corporate-owned and managed and devices that are employee-owned and unmanaged.

One customer - an enterprise healthcare system - discovered roughly 30,000 more mobile devices than it had previously thought were accessing its environment, which included applications containing patient data. These devices were going largely unchecked and comprised half of the organization's total device fleet.

Once an inventory is established, robust application access policies add another layer of control. You can set device policies based on a host of factors to define which users can access which applications from which devices, and under what circumstances. For example, you can use device-level policies to restrict or allow access by:

  • Location, meaning you can disallow access from certain network address ranges or geographic locations.
  • Device type, meaning you can grant access from devices based on whether they're corporate or employee owned and managed.
  • Device health, which checks if devices are running up-to-date operating systems and software, browsers and plugins; and whether it has the latest security patches installed
  • Device security, which examines whether a device has encryption enabled, a passcode lock screen, and if a device is jailbroken or rooted.

Duo takes it one step further by enabling you to notify, warn or block users from applications until they update their devices.

Combining MFA with device trust and access policies doubles up security to neutralize the risks associated with compromised passwords and the exploitation of vulnerabilities of devices that aren't properly secured or up to date.

See the value of multi-factor authentication for yourself with a Free 30-day Trial of Duo MFA.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:20pCISCO : The One-Two Punch of User and Device Trust
PU
11:05aCISCO : Balancing the risks and rewards of connected manufacturing
PU
09:20aCISCO : DevOps with CloudCenter Suite and Kubernetes in a Multicloud Environment..
PU
08:20aNAB 2019 : On Pivoting, Commitment, Media, And Elephants
PU
03/22CISCO : Join us at Hannover Messe 2019!
PU
03/22CISCO : Threat Roundup for March 15 to March 22
PU
03/22CISCO : Receives Three Climate Leadership Awards for Tackling Climate Change
PU
03/22ENTERPRISE CONNECT 2019 : What you need to know
AQ
03/22CISCO : 5 Ways My Team is a lot like a Start-Up
PU
03/21CISCO : OMP the secret sauce of Cisco's SD-WAN, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,78
P/E ratio 2020 17,84
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 4,02x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS21.72%232 163
QUALCOMM-0.16%68 770
NOKIA OYJ4.10%33 346
ERICSSON AB11.45%31 265
ARISTA NETWORKS42.46%22 731
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 719
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.