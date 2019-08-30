Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Threat Roundup for August 23 to August 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
Threat Research

[Attachment]

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More

Reference:

TRU08302019 - This is a JSON file that includes the IOCs referenced in this post, as well as all hashes associated with the cluster. The list is limited to 25 hashes in this blog post. As always, please remember that all IOCs contained in this document are indicators, and that one single IOC does not indicate maliciousness. See the Read More link above for more details.

Share:


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 19:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:22pCISCO : New Forensic Investigation Procedures for First Responder Guides
PU
03:22pCISCO : Threat Roundup for August 23 to August 30
PU
02:37pDO THE MATH : Data Center Anywhere Goes Back to School for Operational Efficienc..
PU
11:52aCISCO PARTNERS HAVE A NEW SUPERPOWER : Introducing Renewals Commerce Automation
PU
10:07aCISCO : Webex Control Hub – Helping IT Admins Become Superheroes
PU
10:07aCISCO UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER : A Clear Path to the Cloud That Will Accel..
PU
08/29CISCO IMPACT 2019 : Partners as Force Multipliers
PU
08/29CISCO : Advanced Malware Protection for Endpoints Awarded AV-Comparatives' Appro..
PU
08/29CISCO : FlexPod and SAP Help TasNetworks Deliver Electricity
PU
08/29CISCO : Q&A with DevNet Creator Award Winner – Joel King
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 928 M
EBIT 2020 17 206 M
Net income 2020 12 395 M
Finance 2020 10 622 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
EV / Sales2021 3,51x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 47,27  $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.09%202 350
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD23.99%39 915
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS57.48%29 992
NOKIA OYJ-11.80%27 566
ERICSSON AB-3.95%26 047
ARISTA NETWORKS7.93%17 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group