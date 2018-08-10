Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/10 09:49:35 pm
43.775 USD   -0.01%
Cisco : Threat Roundup for August 3-10

08/10/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

Cisco Blog > Threat Research

Threat Research

Today, as we do every week, Talos is giving you a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed this week - covering the dates between August 3 and 10. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics and indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is not exhaustive and is current as of the date of publication. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 19:14:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49 256 M
EBIT 2018 15 300 M
Net income 2018 -877 M
Finance 2018 25 610 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
Capitalization 206 B
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.31%206 174
QUALCOMM1.78%95 727
ERICSSON33.30%26 568
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.33%19 681
HARRIS CORPORATION16.18%19 529
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS34.44%19 427
