CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
  Report  
Cisco : Threat Roundup for Dec. 14 to Dec. 21

12/22/2018 | 12:40am CET
Threat Research

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More at Talosintelligence.com
TRU1221

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 23:39:04 UTC
