Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/01 01:13:08 pm
51.305 USD   -0.90%
CISCO : Threat Roundup for Feb. 22 to March 1
11:04aCISCO : Concrete examples of “Transform,” anyone?
08:09aCISCO : Every Day is the Right Day to Ask, “R U Ok?”
Cisco : Threat Roundup for Feb. 22 to March 1

03/01/2019 | 12:29pm EST
Threat Research

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More at Talosintelligence.com

5c795ebba5e49 This is a JSON file that includes the IOCs referenced in this post, as well as all hashes associated with the cluster. The list is limited to 25 hashes in this blog post. As always, please remember that all IOCs contained in this document are indicators, and that one single IOC does not indicate maliciousness. See the Read More link above for more details.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 17:28:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 18,66
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS19.48%227 893
QUALCOMM-6.80%64 618
NOKIA OYJ5.69%34 065
ERICSSON AB8.50%30 564
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS24.41%23 453
ARISTA NETWORKS35.38%21 602
