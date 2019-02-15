Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Threat Roundup for Feb. 8 to Feb. 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 06:12pm EST
Threat Research

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More at Talosintelligence.com

Reference
TRU02152019 - This is a JSON file that includes the IOCs referenced in this post, as well as all hashes associated with the cluster. The list is limited to 25 hashes in this blog post. As always, please remember that all IOCs contained in this document are indicators, and that one single IOC does not indicate maliciousness. See the Read More link above for more details.

Share:


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
06:12pCISCO : Threat Roundup for Feb. 8 to Feb. 15
PU
02:42pCISCO : Extending Intent-Based Networking to the IoT Edge, a Cisco Champion Radi..
PU
01:32pDISRUPT OR DIE : Developers and IT Hold the Keys to Business Success
PU
10:07aCISCO : is #2 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies Ranking
PU
09:41aCISCO : The Year of Synergy between Cyber & Communication
AQ
09:30aCISCO : Axiz joins forces with DataVoice
AQ
08:38aCISCO : Axiz joins forces with DataVoice
AQ
02/14CISCO : CLO Mark Chandler On Legal Department Innovation
AQ
02/14CISCO : Axiz, DataVoice Partner for Telephony Systems
AQ
02/14CISCO : rises while Coca-Cola, AIG fall on Wall Street
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 686 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
P/E ratio 2020 16,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.62%217 605
QUALCOMM-9.35%62 415
NOKIA OYJ10.06%35 221
ERICSSON AB10.81%30 948
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS19.25%22 430
HARRIS CORPORATION20.28%19 117
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.