Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
01/18 05:59:59 pm
45.145 USD   +2.11%
2018Nio, China rival to Tesla, says U.S. head to step down
RE
2018CISCO : Avoids Negative Impact Of Tariffs
DJ
2018Cisco beats as network gear demand rises, new bets pay off
RE
Cisco : Threat Roundup for Jan. 11 to Jan. 18

0
01/18/2019 | 07:54pm EST
Threat Research

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More at Talosintelligence.com

Reference
TRU0111-0118 - This is a JSON file that includes the IOCs referenced in this post, as well as all hashes associated with the cluster. The list is limited to 25 hashes in this blog post. As always, please remember that all IOCs contained in this document are indicators, and that one single IOC does not indicate maliciousness. See the Read More link above for more details.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 00:53:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 577 M
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Capitalization 199 B
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS2.03%198 766
QUALCOMM-2.88%66 390
NOKIA OYJ3.70%33 489
ERICSSON-2.59%28 051
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-1.12%18 598
ARISTA NETWORKS4.90%16 672
