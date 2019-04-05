Log in
Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/05 02:09:49 pm
55.295 USD   +0.28%
News 
News

Cisco : Threat Roundup for March 29 to April 5

04/05/2019 | 01:22pm EDT
Threat Research

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between Mar. 29 and Apr. 5. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More at Talosintelligence.com

Reference
TRU04052019 - This is a JSON file that includes the IOCs referenced in this post, as well as all hashes associated with the cluster. The list is limited to 25 hashes in this blog post. As always, please remember that all IOCs contained in this document are indicators, and that one single IOC does not indicate maliciousness. See the Read More link above for more details.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 17:21:10 UTC
