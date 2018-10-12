Log in
Cisco Systems

45.785 USD   +3.77%
09:38pCISCO : NewOps. Kubernetes. Multicloud.
PU
09:13pCISCO : A Modern Approach to Cybersecurity & Privacy in the U.S.-Mex..
PU
08:33pCISCO : Threat Roundup for October 5-12
PU
Cisco : Threat Roundup for October 5-12

10/12/2018
Threat Research

Today, as we do every week, Talos is giving you a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed this week - covering the dates between Oct. 5 and 12. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, we will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics and indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 18:32:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 506 M
EBIT 2019 16 129 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 158 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 16,46
P/E ratio 2020 15,16
EV / Sales 2019 3,64x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 202 B
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS15.20%201 687
QUALCOMM4.23%94 449
NOKIA OYJ14.05%29 021
ERICSSON38.50%27 724
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.55%19 138
HARRIS CORPORATION8.87%18 122
