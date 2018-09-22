Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cisco : Threat Roundup for Sept 14 – 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 04:39pm CEST
Threat Research

Today, as we do every week, Talos is giving you a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed this week - covering the dates between Sept. 14 and 21. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, we will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics and indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read_More»


Tags:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 14:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
04:39pCISCO : Threat Roundup for Sept 14 – 21
PU
04:14pCISCO : What’s in a Name? Cisco Visibility Is Now Cisco Threat Response
PU
09/21Correction to Data-Breach Notification Rules Article on Sept. 18 -- Journal R..
DJ
09/21DOW MOVERS : Wba, mcd
AQ
09/21CISCO : Seamless Growth in the Scale-Out Era
PU
09/21CISCO : LaSalle Solutions Named a 2018 Most Promising Cisco Solution Provider
AQ
09/21CISCO : Large Video Distribution Upgrade a Success at Dakota Magic Casino Thanks..
AQ
09/21CISCO : Power supply
AQ
09/21CISCO : & Gigamon Hardware
AQ
09/21CISC : Cisco
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Can Tech Surge Higher? 
09/20Cisco declares $0.33 dividend 
09/20CISCO SYSTEMS : Change Of Heart 
09/19Is Cisco Still A Good Buy For Dividend Growth Investor? 
09/18BCE : An Undervalued Dividend Growth Story With A 5.6% Yield And 14% Upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 929 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 18,12
P/E ratio 2020 16,68
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS26.79%221 984
QUALCOMM16.53%108 273
ERICSSON44.14%29 497
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.14%20 837
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.91%20 431
HARRIS CORPORATION14.83%19 304
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.