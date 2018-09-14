Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
  Report  
Cisco : Threat Roundup for September 7 to September 14

09/14/2018 | 07:53pm CEST
Threat Research

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between September 7 and September 14. As with previous round-ups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 17:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
P/E ratio 2020 16,51
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Capitalization 216 B
