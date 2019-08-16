Cisco : Three reasons to attend the 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit

I'm pleased to announce that Cisco will be holding our annual Contact Center Summit event on September 17-19, 2019 at the beautiful Diplomat Beach Resort in Miami (Hollywood) Florida.

We welcome Cisco partners to register for this exciting event to gain insights into the latest contact center industry trends and best practices, and learn about the latest innovations and power of the Webex Contact Center platform. This is an excellent opportunity for partners to build relationships, increase your brand visibility, and network with Cisco executives, subject matter experts, sales teams, and customers.

The opportunity for Cloud Contact Center amounts to $24B by 2022. By leveraging our latest enhancements around Cognitive Collaboration and our latest Value Incentive Program, our Webex Contact Center Partners are poised to capture that $24B market opportunity profitably, while growing their businesses and moving customers to the cloud at a pace that makes sense for them. At Contact Center Summit, we will fuel partner success by addressing this opportunity and so much more.

Top 3 reasons to attend

Networking- Meet and greet with this exclusive group of colleagues, executives, partners, and customers to discover new ways of achieving mutual success.

Education- Learn about our latest innovations from our dynamic sessions, engaging speakers, and solution showcase.

Opportunity- Acquire a wealth of strategies, tactics and tools to build the ultimate platform, maximize your market opportunity, and gain a competitive edge.

Keynote Speakers

Vasili Triant, Vice President/General Manager Cisco Contact Center

A cloud contact center industry visionary and veteran, Vasili serves as VP/GM of Cisco Contact Center, leading a global team and overseeing the strategy and development of the Cisco Contact Center portfolio for Cisco Collaboration.

Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow

A global nomad, futurist and author of the bestselling book, The Algorithmic Leader, Mike Walsh advises some of the world's biggest organizations on how digital transformation and disruptive innovation in this new era of machine intelligence is changing the contact center industry.

Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst at ForresterWith a focus on the digital transformation of customer service, Ian Jacobs is an expert in contact centers. His research keeps a sharp focus on customer experience and agent experience issues.

Register now

Registration takes just a few minutes and space is limited! We guarantee lots of fun, motivation, and excitement, including a memorable dinner and entertainment event the evening of Sept 19th. Please make sure to plan your return travel on Friday, September 20th.

Learn more at Contact Center Summit 2019 and follow #CCSummit2019 on Twitter for more announcements. I hope to see you there!

