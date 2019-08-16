Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/16 12:04:27 pm
47.045 USD   +1.72%
11:37aCISCO : Three reasons to attend the 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Three reasons to attend the 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

I'm pleased to announce that Cisco will be holding our annual Contact Center Summit event on September 17-19, 2019 at the beautiful Diplomat Beach Resort in Miami (Hollywood) Florida.

We welcome Cisco partners to register for this exciting event to gain insights into the latest contact center industry trends and best practices, and learn about the latest innovations and power of the Webex Contact Center platform. This is an excellent opportunity for partners to build relationships, increase your brand visibility, and network with Cisco executives, subject matter experts, sales teams, and customers.

The opportunity for Cloud Contact Center amounts to $24B by 2022. By leveraging our latest enhancements around Cognitive Collaboration and our latest Value Incentive Program, our Webex Contact Center Partners are poised to capture that $24B market opportunity profitably, while growing their businesses and moving customers to the cloud at a pace that makes sense for them. At Contact Center Summit, we will fuel partner success by addressing this opportunity and so much more.

Top 3 reasons to attend

  1. Networking- Meet and greet with this exclusive group of colleagues, executives, partners, and customers to discover new ways of achieving mutual success.
  1. Education- Learn about our latest innovations from our dynamic sessions, engaging speakers, and solution showcase.
  1. Opportunity- Acquire a wealth of strategies, tactics and tools to build the ultimate platform, maximize your market opportunity, and gain a competitive edge.

Keynote Speakers

Vasili Triant, Vice President/General Manager Cisco Contact Center

A cloud contact center industry visionary and veteran, Vasili serves as VP/GM of Cisco Contact Center, leading a global team and overseeing the strategy and development of the Cisco Contact Center portfolio for Cisco Collaboration.

Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow
A global nomad, futurist and author of the bestselling book, The Algorithmic Leader, Mike Walsh advises some of the world's biggest organizations on how digital transformation and disruptive innovation in this new era of machine intelligence is changing the contact center industry.

Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst at ForresterWith a focus on the digital transformation of customer service, Ian Jacobs is an expert in contact centers. His research keeps a sharp focus on customer experience and agent experience issues.

Register now

Registration takes just a few minutes and space is limited! We guarantee lots of fun, motivation, and excitement, including a memorable dinner and entertainment event the evening of Sept 19th. Please make sure to plan your return travel on Friday, September 20th.

Learn more at Contact Center Summit 2019 and follow #CCSummit2019 on Twitter for more announcements. I hope to see you there!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:37aCISCO : Three reasons to attend the 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:27aHOW I LANDED AN INTERNSHIP AT CISCO : It's because of @WeAreCisco!)
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 943 M
EBIT 2020 17 235 M
Net income 2020 12 238 M
Finance 2020 10 955 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
EV / Sales2021 3,44x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 55,76  $
Last Close Price 46,25  $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS16.80%197 984
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD23.30%40 316
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.57%28 485
NOKIA OYJ-9.04%28 444
ERICSSON AB1.87%27 236
ARISTA NETWORKS2.84%16 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group