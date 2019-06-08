Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/07 04:00:00 pm
55.93 USD   +1.51%
05:23pCISCO : To Create a Great Customer Experience Developers Need a Great Platform Experience (PX)
PU
06/07CISCO : Form4
PU
06/07KNOW BEFORE YOU GO GUIDE : Industries at Cisco Live!
PU
News 
Cisco : To Create a Great Customer Experience Developers Need a Great Platform Experience (PX)

Cisco : To Create a Great Customer Experience Developers Need a Great Platform Experience (PX)

06/08/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Did you know that focusing on Customer Experience (CX) can increase a customer's spend with your company by 140% on average! Don't take my word for it, that's based on research from Harvard Business Review. According to the research, when a company makes your life a little easier you are as much as 12 times as likely to continue to do business with them. Given this, it's not surprising to see so many companies evolving to focus on growing and improving their CX - with large investments, reorganizations, and hiring.

Much of this experience is being transformed by the deep integration of technology into the value exchange. We order off iPad kiosks that remember our favorites, or apps that have our favorite coffee waiting at the drive through on our morning commute. These fundamental experiences are driven by data that is processed by an application that links what is known with an outcome that benefits the customer and the business (e.g., favorite coffee ordered and waiting … would you like to add a muffin with that?).

This type of multi-system integration is not always easy. You may have to link a mobile app running SWIFT to a back-end server running a SQL query and linked to a POS system with a POSXML post. And there may not be decent APIs to work with, making the developer's life more challenging.

Ideally, if you had an end-to-end ecosystem of products along that data journey it would provide a Platform Experience (PX) for the developer. Developing products with a PX mindset means that every new product is built from the ground up thinking about how developers would want to interact and extend the products. Every product has well documented RESTful APIs published in Postman Collections to make snippet integration in Python, Java, C, etc. super simple. By developing products with a robust Platform Experience they are no longer a product, they evolve to become a platform.

Cisco gets this, and has created over 1600 APIs with over 900 documents detailing each set of APIs for all our platforms. You can check out these APIs and more on the Cisco DevNet website.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 21:22:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 19,98
P/E ratio 2020 18,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 239 B
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS26.36%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.70%39 307
ERICSSON AB20.12%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-12.24%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.19%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS16.96%18 494
