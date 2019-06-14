Cisco : Top Security and Risk Management Trends Unveiled at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2019

Standing at the shores of the Potomac, The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center National Harbor is gearing up to host the 2019 Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit June 17-20. Non in its 24th year, this event is the premier gathering of security, risk management and business continuity management leaders.

In the Digital Age, IT security is everyone's business and Cisco is looking forward to continuing our tradition of being a Premier sponsor and sharing the latest innovations to improve your security posture and mitigate risk.

Whether you are a CISO looking to network with peers and improve your leadership skills or a security professional looking for practical advice - Cisco has a you covered.

JOIN US ONSITE

Private Meetings

Want to talk strategy? Cisco executives and subject matter experts will be available for private meetings. Please get in contact to schedule a meeting.

Discount Code

Use priority code SECSP25 and receive $350 off your conference registration.

Cisco Booth 409

Will feature giveaways and demos including:

Featuring:

Endpoint Security

Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) and Cisco Threat Response

Secure Internet Gateway and SD-WAN

Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Cloudlock and Cisco Web Security Appliance (WSA)

Zero Trust

Duo Security, Now Part of Cisco

Network and Cloud Security Analytics

Stealthwatch

NGFW and NGIPS

Firepower and Cisco Defense Orchestrator

Workload Protection

Application and Workload Security

Networking Welcome Reception

Monday, June 17, 2019 | 5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Exhibit Showcase

Join us in the Exhibit Showcase for a special circus-themed reception where you can engage with your peers, Gartner Analysts, and exhibitors while enjoying delicious food and beverages, fun games, raffle drawings, and lively entertainment. Also, don't miss a chance to get a sneak peak at the motorcycle we'll be raffling off on Wednesday.

[Attachment]

Hospitality Suite: Cisco Hog Wild

Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., National Harbor 5

All attendees are invited to cruise over for a night of blues, beer, BBQ, and a chance to win a 2019 Harley-Davidson Softtail Street Bob motorcycle!

[Attachment]

Cisco Sessions

SPS13: The Tectonic Shift in Security

By: Gee Rittenhouse, Jeff Reed

Monday, June 17, 2019, 3:15-4 p.m. | Potomac C

Securing today's modern work environment is increasingly complicated. As technology shifted to lean into the digital business transformation, a new architecture built for a multicloud environment was required. Cisco will discuss the multi-domain architecture needed to securely connect every user, on every device, on every network, to every application.

TH5: Threat Research - Fighting the Good Fight

By: Joel Esler

Monday, June 17, 2019, 1:15-1:40 p.m. | Theater 1, Exhibit Showcase, Prince George's Hall D

Exploitable vulnerabilities exist. It's a fact of life in the modern work environment. Attackers are achieving greater ROI with every attack. The counterpunch is threat intelligence. Cisco will discuss the future of threat, the evolving threat landscape and the inescapable need for automated threat intelligence as part of your security architecture.

ETSS3: Building Zero Trust Security Solutions

By: Wendy Nather, Ash Devata

Monday, June 17, 2019, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Chesapeake 3

Call it 'zero trust' or 'an initial step on the road to CARTA' - we know the classic design patterns of security have to change. In this session, we'll talk about different ways to build on the fundamentals of 'zero trust,' working together with partners in stages to create better and more usable security.

ETSS15: Future of the Firewall

By: Bret Hartman, Houda Soubra

Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:45-11:15 a.m. | Chesapeake 5

The digital transformation underway in many organizations poses an increasing challenge to security operations. Secure your hybrid environments of edge, end point and cloud with a single orchestrator solution to: Streamline policy design and enforcement; automate administrative tasks; improve accuracy; and reduce deployment time.

ETSS17: Designing Security for the Future of Your Network

By: Meg Diaz

Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 3:30-4 p.m. | Chesapeake 2

With the explosion of cloud apps, the move to highly distributed environments (SD-WAN, anyone?), and an increase in mobile workers, the threat landscape isn't standing still. Learn more about what your peers are experiencing, a new approach to secure roaming users/branch locations, and how Cisco is evolving security to address these challenges in innovative ways.

ETSS23: Workload Security and Visibility

By: Vaishali Ghiya

Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10:45-11:15 a.m. | Chesapeake 3

Technologies like virtualization, SDN are rapidly rolling out new applications and services. Modern applications no longer reside just within a company's physical data center but also deploy across a multicloud environment. Learn how to 1) protect workloads 2) deliver a zero-trust security approach with deep visibility and multi-layered segmentation.

View the full agenda here. Don't forget to download the conference app so that you don't miss a beat!

[Attachment]

See you there!

