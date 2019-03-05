Log in
Cisco : Top of Mind for RSA Conference 2019

0
03/05/2019 | 02:55am EST

The countdown is over and RSA Conference 2019 (RSAC) in San Francisco is finally here. This year's conference is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever before with an expected 50,000 attendees. The audience will vary from CISOs who carry the weight of security for their organization on their shoulders to those wrapping up school in order to officially launch their career in security.

With so many ways to experience RSAC and 5 days to take it in, you may be wondering what is top of mind so that you won't miss a beat. Follow the curated agendas below to easily prioritize related keynotes, dedicated sessions and hands-on demos for:

If you'd rather build your own adventure, visit our full event site to stay up-to-date on all of the Cisco happenings at RSAC 2019.

Need help navigating onsite? Chat with one of our helpful Security Ambassadors at:

Cisco: North Expo 6045

Cisco Umbrella: South Expo 1027

Duo Security, now part of Cisco: South Expo 1835

We look forward to seeing you there!

Not able to make it this year? Sign up for our newsletter and join Cisco at upcoming conferences, clinics and test drives.

Click here to subscribe to our RSAC blog series.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 07:54:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 18,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,39
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS18.65%226 308
QUALCOMM-4.76%64 618
NOKIA OYJ5.96%34 041
ERICSSON AB9.75%30 467
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS23.44%23 453
ARISTA NETWORKS35.99%21 602
