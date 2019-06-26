Cisco : Two Types of Passes for Cisco Live Cancun (And How to Choose)

In my previous blog, I talked about the many great reasons why you should attend Cisco Live Cancun 2019.

So, have you decided to attend Cisco Live Cancun 2019, but you do not know what type of pass to choose?

We know that choosing is not always easy, especially when all options are good! However, we want to help you so when you click on the 'Register Now ' button, you feel convinced and happy with your choice.

In Cisco Live Cancun we have 2 types of passes: Full Conference Pass and IT Management Pass, and although both give you access to the largest technology event in Latin America, acquiring the type of pass that meets your needs, not only guarantee that you'll have a better experience, but will allow you to create better opportunities and make the most of all that Cisco Live Cancun 2019 has to offer.

Keep reading to see the similarities and differences between the Full Conference Pass and IT Management Pass.

Full Conference Pass

The Full Conference Pass is ideal for all engineers who want to learn from technology tracks, as you will explore in depth multiple topics such as Cloud, Collaboration, Data Center, Enterprise Networks, Internet of Things, Mobility, Service Provider and Security. Additionally, you can complement the technical sessions in the seminars and laboratories of Cisco Live Cancun or connect 1:1 with experts and colleagues from around the world to obtain knowledge, skills and the necessary vision to enhance your professional and personal growth.

Hands-on, instructor-led workshop at Cisco Live Cancun 2018

IT Management Pass

The IT Management Program is designed to educate and inspire managers, directors, vice presidents and IT directors in IT as well as in the business world so that you can successfully lead your organization towards the digital future. Here you will develop leadership skills, meet 1:1 with colleagues, Cisco executives and industry leaders, attend exclusive sessions, discuss the future of IT and understand how to use technology to drive the desired business results.

Cybersecurity Summit at Cisco Live Cancun 2018

Visit our website to see all the details such as dates, rates and discounts, highlights, among others.

Hope to see you at Cisco Live Cancun 2019!

Are you following us on our social networks? Find us as @ciscolivelatam

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Share: