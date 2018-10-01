Cisco : USGA and Cisco Announce Partnership To Deliver A More Connected Championship Experience And Drive Innovation In Golf

Log in
10/01/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. - The United States Golf Association (USGA) and Cisco announced a new multiyear global partnership focused on using technology to enhance the fan experience at USGA championships, create new opportunities for content distribution on-site and worldwide, and accelerate the USGA's mission-driven initiatives to drive global innovation in golf.

As the Official Technology Partner of the USGA and its championships, Cisco will help transform the experience at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open by strengthening the network throughout the venues to enable greater access to scoring, content and other digital experiences for people attending or covering the action.

In addition, Cisco's collaboration and video technology will help increase distribution of content on-site at championships and worldwide; create unique opportunities for fans to engage with the sport and its players; and augment the broadcast studio at USGA Headquarters to better support strategic initiatives such as learning golf's new Rules.

'We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the USGA to drive an innovative connected experience on golf's largest stages by using the power of Cisco technology,' said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. 'This partnership reflects a shared commitment to bring further innovation to the sport of golf for everyone who loves to watch and play this great game.'

'We are incredibly excited to partner with Cisco around ways we can better leverage technology to lead golf into the future,' said USGA CEO Mike Davis. 'Their industry leadership and the significant breadth of their capabilities will elevate not only our championships, but how we better serve and generate measurable impact for recreational golfers, golf courses, and the game.'

In addition, Cisco will play an integral role in strengthening and accelerating the USGA's mission-driven innovation initiatives to create a more sustainable and enjoyable game. This will include partnering with the USGA to support STEM education and spark new ways of thinking, beginning with the USGA's 2019 Golf Innovation Symposium in March 2019 in Japan.

Cisco is one of the USGA's five strategic global partners, in a program aimed at leveraging leadership, intelligence, owned resources and a shared passion for golf to improve the golfer experience and advance the future of the game.

For more information: usga.org.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About The USGA
The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world's golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

###

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:11:02 UTC
