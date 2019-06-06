Log in
Cisco : Unleash the Potential of Your Multicloud Strategy

06/06/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

It wasn't that long ago that many people thought moving everything to the cloud would be simple and cost-effective - and cloud would somehow make everything easier. The reality is that cloud was anything but simple. Balancing the need to manage costs with enabling speed and business agility became a significant challenge.

As we look at where the market is now, it's clear that enterprises didn't simply move to the cloud - instead, they are actively expanding into the cloud. This expansion is driving fundamental change across every domain of the expanded enterprise.

This environment is creating a new set of challenges, requiring CIOs to manage a set of variables that are changing constantly. The need to connect any user, on any device, on any network to any application is becoming a top priority and frequent topic at the boardroom level. And while CIOs and IT organizations might spend less time dealing with issues like energy efficiency and cooling, they are still on the hook for important things like strategy, governance, and results.

In today's multicloud reality one of the biggest challenges is bridging multiple environments - on prem, co-lo, public cloud, and SaaS. Delivering optimal outcomes across so many environments is a huge issue. While managing costs and enabling speed continues to be important, we think that enterprises now need to optimize their multicloud environment across a number of different dimensions.

  • Cost: Managing workload, network, storage, and services across environment to optimize usage
  • Performance: Enabling network performance, traffic optimization, and app development/deployment
  • Security: Providing security for data, apps, devices across on-prem, co-lo, public, and SaaS
  • Visibility: Gaining insights into security and application performance across multiple public and private clouds
  • Compliance: Applying policy across the full breadth of the multicloud environment
  • User experience: Enabling optimal experience for SaaS applications like Office 365, Google Cloud, and Salesforce.com
  • Simplicity: Reducing the number of tools or using a single resource for multiple environments

At Cisco, we understand all this. That's why we've been innovating to help you unleash the potential of your multicloud environment by delivering more ways to optimize across this growing set of dimensions. Whether you plan to evolve your data center to build a private cloud, extend your network to the public cloud, build new cloud services, or manage a new multicloud environment; Cisco has the portfolio to simplify how you connect, protect, and consume all your clouds.

We'll be at Cisco Live US in San Diego next week and we have an amazing show planned. Join my Innovation Talk where I'll be sharing more about Cisco's approach to multicloud. And be sure to check out the many informative sessions we have in store. The list below is just some of the exciting topics we will be discussing. See the full list of sessions, labs, and more around multicloud in our catalog.

See you at the show!

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Wednesday, June 12

Thursday, June 13

Labs

