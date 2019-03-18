Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Using technology to help care for the care team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Improving the patient and clinician experience is a priority for healthcare organizations. And while technology can help foster collaboration and communication among clinical staff, it can also be a barrier to success, limiting time spent at the patient bedside and leading to 'walls' between care providers. In fact, gaps in communication are a key factor in 30% of malpractice cases. 'When we looked at collaboration between the clinicians in our hospital-doctors, nurses, phlebotomists, and pharmacists, for example-we realized that they were operating on different 'islands,'' notes Steve Shirley, CIO at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo.

The answer for Shirley and his team was mobile technology, which frees clinicians to focus on the more meaningful work of patient care. 'We developed a concept we call mobility-enabled collaborative caretaking, which gives us an opportunity to bring clinicians together to practice medicine, working with patients using the same mobile device with the same information,' he explains.

The results speak for themselves:

  • 100% clinician adoption, for a consistent and improved clinician experience
  • 60-minute reduction-per nurse, per shift-in the time spent on documentation and coordination, meaning each nurse has one hour more each shift to spend at the patient bedside, for better quality of care and a better patient experience.
  • 100% bedside specimen collection, ensuring greater accuracy and reducing the need to travel to labs and other collection locations
  • 98% medication administration accuracy, as a more cohesive communication system among clinicians reduces the potential for miscommunication
  • 210% increase the medical center's HCAHPS score (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems), which measures the patient's view of their care experience

'Mobility has opened the door for the collaborative care team to achieve success in both communication and management of clinical data.'

-Steve Shirley, CIO, Parkview Medical Center

Shirley also notes that since Parkview Medical Center implemented its new mobile infrastructure, the number of help desk calls about connectivity issues has decreased. 'We have about 1000 users on our system,' he says, 'yet we now average only two calls per month about IT connectivity issues.' This leaves the IT team to focus on projects that can truly impact patient care, rather than on troubleshooting.

Join us to learn more about how Steve Shirley and the team at Parkview Medical Center are using mobile solutions to simplify and streamline the way clinicians work-enhancing the clinician experience and improving patient satisfaction.

Achieving Healthcare, Anywhere Webinar
March 27, 2019
1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT

Register now.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 20:49:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
04:50pCISCO : Using technology to help care for the care team
PU
01:20pCISCO : IPv6 unmasking via UPnP
PU
01:00pCISCO : AppDynamics is a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the Seventh Year..
PU
12:20pICYMI : Cisco Live Melbourne
PU
11:06aCISCO : AppDynamics) Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the ..
BU
09:13aJoint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, D..
AQ
08:25aCISCO : How Cisco Stepped Up When I was Diagnosed with MS
PU
06:09aCISCO : UKCloud secures investment from Digital Alpha to accelerate the expansio..
AQ
03/17ENTERPRISE CONNECT 2019 : Discover the X factor in the New Webex and Cisco Conta..
PU
03/17CISCO : New Important Update for our Cisco RV340 Series AnyConnect Licensing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 18,94
P/E ratio 2020 18,00
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.78%234 188
QUALCOMM-0.54%68 503
NOKIA OYJ11.65%35 842
ERICSSON AB14.45%32 216
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.25%23 047
ARISTA NETWORKS40.84%22 474
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.