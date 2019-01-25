Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/24 04:00:03 pm
45.61 USD   +0.33%
02:44aINNOVATION AND SUPERHEROES : The Importance of Origin Stories
PU
02:44aCISCO : Helping the Law Capture Every Call
PU
02:44aCISCO : NetDevOps Invades DevNet Sandbox
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Veeam brings backup protection to HyperFlex's SAP HANA party

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 02:44am EST

This Tuesday Veeam announced that they have received SAP HANA certification. Veeam can now protect SAP HANA deployments with native SAP database backups. With Veeam integrations for Cisco HyperFlex and Veeam Availability on HyperFlex and Cisco UCS, we are excited about combining forces to offer SAP HANA users a modern solution spanning from production to protection.

An end-to-end, modernized, protected platform for SAP HANA
SAP is critical to most businesses, and SAP HANA databases and applications need modern infrastructure with high availability and consistent, strong performance. Cisco HyperFlex was the 1st hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution to be benchmarked for SAP applications and is certified for production SAP HANA environments. Built on the success of Cisco UCS, the #1 infrastructure choice for SAP HANA, Cisco HyperFlex has created an SAP Modernization Platform to address all your SAP infrastructure needs in an HCI environment. While HyperFlex provides high data availability and native replication, your SAP HANA environment is so mission critical that you'll likely want a 3rd party backup vendor. With Cisco and Veeam being so closely aligned, Veeam backup for SAP HANA fills that gap perfectly. Veeam provides enhanced backup capabilities like instant VM recovery and optimizes backups with Veeam's native HyperFlex snapshot integration. SAP users will be able to leverage Veeam DataLabs to easily deploy SAP test environments and clone SAP databases from Veeam repositories, using native SAP database backup methods. With Veeam's SAP certified plug-in for database backup and restores and Cisco HyperFlex's industry leading performance, simple management, and low TCO, only Cisco and Veeam can provide a truly end-to-end, HCI infrastructure solutions for SAP HANA. SAP HANA administrators will see many benefits from this joint Cisco/Veeam solution, including:

  • Seamlessly streamed SAP HANA backups into Veeam repositories
  • Time savings through simultaneous management of SAP HANA backup copies to multiple backup targets with an easy to deploy configuration wizard
  • High Availability - Native HyperFlex snapshots integration that meets and exceeds performance and recovery time requirements for business critical applications

Protect it with Veeam availability on Cisco HyperFlex or Cisco UCS
Veeam provides best of breed backup protection capabilities for SAP HANA but choosing the right hardware to run Veeam is a crucial decision. In 2018, Cisco and Veeam announced a joint solution with Veeam Availability on HyperFlex, delivering a highly resilient, ultra-high availability platform with Veeam Services and repository running on HyperFlex. This means that you can run your SAP HANA environment on HyperFlex and then back it up with Veeam running on a separate HyperFlex system, giving you the added benefit of seamless scalability, reduced operation costs, and simplified deployment and management.

In addition to Veeam Availability on HyperFlex, Veeam is also available on Cisco UCS servers. For large SAP HANA deployments, Veeam Availability on Cisco UCS S3260 Storage Server is a great option that will provide simple management and easy scalability.

Why Modernize Data Protection When You Modernize Production?
Legacy data protection systems were not designed for modern highly virtualized, multi-cloud environments. It only makes sense that when you adopt a modern hyperconverged infrastructure platform like HyperFlex that you also modernize your data protection solution. If you are upgrading HANA infrastructure to HyperFlex or deploying HANA for the 1st time and are deploying it on HyperFlex, it's a great time to look at Veeam as the backup solution. As we discussed, Veeam integrates seamlessly with your production HyperFlex environment and Veeam Availability on HyperFlex and UCS provides additional advantages for your backup instance and means that you only have one familiar hardware vendor to deal with that has closely aligned with Veeam for years.

Learn more about the Veeam backup solution for SAP HANA.

Learn more about all of the SAP solutions that run on Cisco HyperFlex including SAP HANA, ERP, and SAP Data Hub.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 07:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:44aINNOVATION AND SUPERHEROES : The Importance of Origin Stories
PU
02:44aCISCO : Helping the Law Capture Every Call
PU
02:44aCISCO : NetDevOps Invades DevNet Sandbox
PU
02:44aCISCO : AMP tracks new campaign that delivers Ursnif
PU
02:44aCISCO : Veeam brings backup protection to HyperFlex's SAP HANA party
PU
01/24CISCO : Partners with Israeli Cloud Services Company CTERA
AQ
01/24CISCO : 2019 Data Privacy Benchmark Study Shows Organizations Gaining Business B..
PR
01/24CISCO : Unauthorised Remote Access Vulnerability Discovered on Cisco Small Busin..
AQ
01/23CISCO : Winter Weather Isn't a Threat with Webex
PU
01/23CISCO : You CAN secure your IP with Cisco GPU accelerated virtualization
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 596 M
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,11
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS4.92%205 061
QUALCOMM-10.72%62 754
NOKIA OYJ5.65%34 078
ERICSSON AB-1.80%28 293
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-0.22%18 714
ARISTA NETWORKS5.50%16 767
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.