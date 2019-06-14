Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Cisco : Vision Brings Data to Life at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

06/14/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

There is truly nothing more special than the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The storied history; the incredible views; the atmosphere unlike any other. As the best golfers in the world face golf's ultimate test, Cisco is delivering advanced data and analytics straight from the practice range all championship long.

As the Official Technology Partner of the United States Golf Association (USGA) and its championships, Cisco is not only providing a first-of-its-kind course-wide Wi-Fi network, but we're also deploying Cisco Vision - our dynamic content delivery system - in strategic locations around the course, from the Media Center to Fan Central to Cisco's hospitality spaces, and most visibly on a large video screen on the practice range.

All week long, as players practice and finetune their games, Cisco Vision is displaying a variety of advanced statistics and data in real-time in collaboration with Toptracer, a third-party software provider. Toptracer's technology tracks the flight of every golf ball hit on the practice range this week in a camera feed, analyzes key data points such as distance, apex, ball speed and more, and feeds it into Cisco Vision to be displayed to fans on-site at the range and those watching at home.

Over the course of the week, more than 50,000 shots will come to life on the big screen, capturing all the moments that the fans - and the players - want to see. Whether it is a booming 280 yard drive from two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, or precision work from 2011 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy, the players are just as engaged with the data as the fans, knowing that at the U.S. Open, the slightest edge can make all the difference.

And this is just the beginning. As part of our ongoing partnership with the USGA, we will continue to explore ways that data, analytics and technology can provide meaningful insights to allow players to advance their game, whether they are on the grandest of stages such as the U.S. Open, or at home on a local course.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 17:38:07 UTC
