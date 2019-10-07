Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/07 01:42:32 pm
48.015 USD   +1.04%
01:27pCISCO : Waste not, WAN
PU
11:42aCISCO : DNA, NetBeez Agents, and App Hosting on Cat9K
PU
11:22aCISCO : Satisfy Your Need For Speed with Cisco Webex Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Waste not, WAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Our existing circuits comfortably handle terabytes of new Office 365 traffic, with Cisco SD-WAN technology

Before migratingto Office 365in early 2019 we needed to make sure we had enough WAN capacity. At the outset we'd be transferring 500 TB of email-the equivalent of 19 years of streaming HD video1-from our on-premises Exchange servers to Microsoft's cloud. After the initial transfer we'd need enough bandwidth to deliver a great ongoing experience with Office 365-and all our other cloud applications.

We successfully migrated the 500 TB-and without buying more WAN capacity. Instead we optimized the capacity we already had, using network peering and an SD-WAN technique called intelligent traffic steering.

Cutting out the 'middleman' by linking our switches directly with Microsoft's

Network peering keeps our WAN service provider costs down by getting rid of the 'middleman' (Internet service providers). Large cloud providers like Microsoft host their services in carrier-neutral facilities called peering points. We have switches in many of the same facilities, including San Jose, Dallas, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In these facilities we have a direct peering relationship with Microsoft capable of bandwidth connections of up to 20Gbps. This architecture, which we call Cloudport, adds very little network overhead and provides a great user experience. We're also using it for traffic destined to service providers, including Apple, Google, and Akamai.

The process was straightforward. We just went to www.peeringdb.com to see which data centers we and Microsoft were already both located in, emailed a request, paid a fee, and ran the fiber.

Steering Office 365 traffic to a direct Internet link

The other technique we use to optimize existing WAN capacity is called intelligent traffic steering. The idea is to steer Office 365 traffic to the best of an office's two WAN links based on current conditions. We use traffic steering in our midsize offices, which have an MPLS leased line and an Internet link for backup.

Here's how it works. Cisco SD-WAN Cloud OnRampfor SaaS (our intelligent traffic steering solution) detects if a request is going to Office 365. If so, it sends the request over the otherwise-idle Internet link if conditions are good. One advantage of intelligent traffic steering is creating a highly distributed content-delivery network (CDN) for Office 365. Another is improving Office 365 performance by sending traffic directly to the Internet instead of back-hauling it over the WAN to the corporate hub. Yet another is preserving MPLS bandwidth for applications that benefit from MPLS Quality of Service (QoS), like video. (Email and document access, in contrast, can tolerate a small amount of latency without anyone noticing.)

We're currently running a production pilot with Cloud OnRampfor SaaS. The pilot includes 10 midsize offices connected to three network hubs. Currently, more than 90% of Office 365 traffic from our medium branch offices flows over Internet links. We're 'customer zero' for Cloud OnRamp, sharing our experiences with customers to help them deploy quickly.

Could we steer Office 365 traffic to the Internet link without Cloud OnRamp? Yes, in theory-but only with an enormous amount of ongoing work. We'd have to build access control lists (ACLs) to whitelist traffic to each of Microsoft's Office 365 servers. That's complicated because each server has a range of IP addresses, and our security teams rightly insist on knowing the device associated with every whitelisted IP address. We'd also need to update the ACLs monthly, whenever Microsoft changes its services-a huge operational burden. And all Office 365 traffic would be steered to the Internet, even if the MPLS link was a better path at the time. With Cloud OnRampwe have none of those problems.

Fast migration, fast WAN

With the combination of Cloud OnRampand network peering, we migrated 500 TB of data from our data center to the Office 365 cloud without slowing down any applications. With more than enough bandwidth, we were able to migrate users' data as fast as we could train them-5000 a week.

The application experience remains great. Our users can open SharePoint and OneDrive documents and access email as fast as they could before we moved to Office 365. In fact, when Microsoft reps were onsite to help us with Office 365 migration, a 150MB PowerPoint opened so fast that they assumed the file was cached. (Nope!)

To sum up, Cisco SD-WAN technologies are helping us get more from our existing circuitsso that we can deliveragreatOffice 365 experience without higher WAN costs.

How have your cloud services affected WAN performance and costs? Ask questions here.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 17:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:27pCISCO : Waste not, WAN
PU
11:42aCISCO : DNA, NetBeez Agents, and App Hosting on Cat9K
PU
11:22aCISCO : Satisfy Your Need For Speed with Cisco Webex Meetings
PU
11:22aCISCO : Leading the Sports and Entertainment and Digital Signage marketplace tog..
PU
11:04aCISCO : Traffic Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Cisc..
AQ
08:17aCISCO : Top 10 Customer Reasons Why HyperFlex grew 2X the HCI market in Q2
PU
10/04CISCO : Weakness at your boundaries (Episode 4 Cisco Manufacturing Leaders)
PU
10/04#CISCOCHAT &NDASH; 10.15.19 : Deployment options for SD-WAN hybrid and multiclou..
PU
10/04CISCO : Threat Roundup for September 27 to October 4
PU
10/04BLACK BELT ACADEMY : Fortifying Partner Success
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 923 M
EBIT 2020 17 203 M
Net income 2020 12 248 M
Finance 2020 11 789 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 47,52  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS9.67%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-12.02%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.22%28 383
ERICSSON AB-1.93%26 459
ARISTA NETWORKS8.48%18 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group