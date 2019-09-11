Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
09/11 12:56:24 pm
49.855 USD   +1.31%
Cisco : Watchbog and the Importance of Patching

09/11/2019 | 12:22pm EDT
Threat Research

By Luke DuCharme and Paul Lee.

Cisco Incident Response (CSIRS) recently responded to an incident involving the Watchbog cryptomining botnet. The attackers were able to exploit CVE-2018-1000861 to gain a foothold and install the Watchbog malware on the affected systems.

This Linux-based malware relied heavily on Pastebin for command and control (C2) and operated openly. CSIRS gained an accurate understanding of the attacker's intentions and abilities on a customer's network by analyzing the various Pastebins. As the investigation progressed, CSIRS identified and de-obfuscated multiple pastes using artifacts left on compromised hosts.

There were some attempts at obfuscation, such as base64 encoding URLs and Pastebins, but the attack was still relatively simple to uncover - this attacker did not practice particularly strong operational security.

The attackers behind Watchbog claimed to be providing a service by identifying security vulnerabilities and aiding the organization by exploiting said weaknesses before any 'real' hackers could do so. During the investigation, Cisco IR found signs of hosts becoming a part of a separate botnet around the time of the Watchbog activity. This raises serious doubts about the 'positive' intentions of this adversary. Below is a message left on a compromised system by the adversary:

Read more at Talosintelligence.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 922 M
EBIT 2020 17 199 M
Net income 2020 12 330 M
Finance 2020 10 622 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,48  $
Last Close Price 49,21  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS13.57%208 911
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.28%42 130
NOKIA OYJ-9.30%28 300
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.93%27 387
ERICSSON AB-0.21%26 515
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%20 072
