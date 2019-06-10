Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

Cisco : We all make possible together

06/10/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

One of the things I truly love about working at Cisco is that we are always looking beyond just the technology. We don't make new products just to have new things. We strive to imagine what's possible. Over the last 30 years, we've enabled so many incredible things. Who could have imagined connected cars, micro-lending, remote education, or video-enabled physicians? We never accomplish these things alone, however. It's only possible with our channel partners.

This week in San Diego, hundreds of our partners are gathering to be part of Partner Xperience at Cisco Live. We have a lot of new technologies and partner enablement to share, as we discuss what we can make possible for our customers. Below is just a snapshot:

- Cisco AI Network Analytics - Machine learning and artificial intelligence are combining with our intent-based networking technologies to provide root cause analysis, predictive trends, and machine reasoning. By learning specific customer network trends and application usage, administrators will be able to vastly improve network performance and issue resolution.

- Multidomain Integration - This will ensure consistent policy and assurance across domains. This means that access, application, and other policies applied to one domain will be automatically enforced across other domains in the network, including the data center and cloud. This is a huge leap forward in terms of performance and simplicity.

- Transforming the IoT Edge - Cisco IoT is unveiling new solutions that transform the IoT edge with capabilities to unlock data using the power of the network. This includes new edge compute capabilities that allow data processing and analytics to be done as close to the source as possible, along with growing technology partnerships to deliver new control system innovations.

- Cisco Certifications and DevNet - As software development skills become more and more important to network administration, Cisco is expanding our professional certification and training program to include DevNet certifications. These new certifications are designed for both the network engineer and software developer to optimize the new network and choose the technology skills they want to develop. In addition, the new DevNet Automation Exchange will create a code repository of network automation where developers, partners and customers will contribute shared software.

Build Your Practice Capabilities

These leading-edge technologies mean new opportunities to engage in new customer conversations, reach new buyers, and grow partner services. To do that, you need to establish the right skills, processes, and practice capabilities in a timely and cost-effective way. We have several new incentives and enablement to help you. A few examples include:

  • Ignite the Firewall - A new promotion to accelerate sales of next generation firewall solutions
  • Software-led Playbook - To help you build expertise in software licensing, lifecycle services, and software solution sales
  • SWAT - Hands-on lab access so you can learn to design and deploy intent-based network solutions such as SD-Access and secure SD-WAN
  • DC Activate - Use case-based multicloud enablement to accelerate your cloud and data center services

All of our programs are meant to help you not only perform today, but transform your businesses for tomorrow. Together, we have the abilitiy to create even more possibilities in the future. I'm fortunate to work each day with the industry's best partners. And I personally can't wait to see what the next 30 years brings.

Be sure to follow along this week to everything happening at Cisco Live. You can watch many of the sessions streaming online. And participate in the conversation at #CLUS and #CLPX19.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 17:47:09 UTC
