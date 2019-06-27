Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/27 04:13:42 pm
55.78 USD   -1.45%
05:00pCISCO : Webex Teams & On-Premise Devices
PU
03:55pCISCO : When You Empower a Girl, You Empower a Community
PU
03:55pCISCO : Engage Your Teams With New Ways of Using Your Cisco Webex Devices
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Webex Teams & On-Premise Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Cisco Webex Teams: every room, every device, every meeting

Wireless is the new killer app. I love that my consumer products have built-in wireless technology making them easier to use, I don't need to get tangled in cables listening to music on the go or plug in a cable to keep my phone charged. Wireless is also the new killer app at work. Every day, I wirelessly connect to Webex devices from Webex Teams to share content and start meetings. I'm not alone, today we have half a million Webex users wirelessly connecting to devices. I love walking into a meeting room that has a Webex device, my laptop seamlessly connects to the Webex device using Cisco's wireless technology with my on-premise devices. Hey presto, I'm now ready to share content and join meetings, removing the hassle of connecting cables and adapters. Many of our customers still have large deployments of on-premise Webex devices and the wireless technology was previously only compatible with cloud-registered devices. I'm excited to announce that is changing in our June release of Webex Teams as you can now wirelessly share content and join meetings on all Webex devices - cloud and on-premises.

Webex Devices: Hasta la vista cables!

Goodbye cables! Hello automatic, instantaneous presentations and meetings using your on-premise or cloud device. Share wirelessly to a Webex device with everyone huddled together in the same room or start a meeting and share wirelessly with remote participants. If I am sharing video content, I can even turn on high frame sharing so there is no lag and I can also share audio. With Cisco's wireless technology, everyone in the meeting can be connected to the Webex device at the same time so anyone can take over the share at any time. No more cable swapping and chair hopping, now you get slick free flowing, fully inclusive meeting experiences.

Be in (remote) control of the meeting with Webex Teams

Webex Teams gives you a big green button to join all your meetings and calls. If you are in a room with an on-premise or cloud device, you can also join the meeting from Webex Teams on your computer and control the meeting experience remotely from your computer. Joining a meeting takes seconds, walk into the meeting room at the start of the meeting, automatically connect to the device and then select the big green button for the meeting. Now that Webex Teams works with on-premise and cloud devices, it works with every meeting room and gives you a similar experience to cloud-registered devices. During the meeting, everyone can connect to the device and control the meeting. If someone is talking too quietly, anyone can remotely turn up the volume on the Webex device from their computer. If the device is muted and someone wants to talk, anyone can unmute the Webex device from their computer. It's like everyone having their own TV remote control for a TV, everyone gets to decide what to watch. Unfortunately, unless you have multiple Webex meetings ongoing, there is no channel hopping.

Get connected

With all these great features, you can even get more value from your existing on-premise devices. Meetings are transformed as they start faster, sharing does not require any cables or adaptors and everyone can participate equally in the meeting. To start sharing and joining meetings on your on-premise devices, learn all you need to know here.
We will be adding even more features soon, such as Move Call, where you can start the call on your computer and then move the call to a Webex device. And, if you prefer not to send video, it will soon be possible to remotely mute the video being sent from the Webex device. With all these share & meeting enhancements, Teams is the best way to enjoy your meetings. Webex Teams & Webex Devices together make all your meetings better, get started by downloading Webex Teams from www.webex.com/downloads.html today.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 20:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:00pCISCO : Webex Teams & On-Premise Devices
PU
03:55pCISCO : When You Empower a Girl, You Empower a Community
PU
03:55pCISCO : Engage Your Teams With New Ways of Using Your Cisco Webex Devices
PU
03:35pWELCOME SPELEVO : New exploit kit full of old tricks
PU
02:10pCISCO : Retail innovation ft. Domino's at Cisco Live US
PU
01:25pCISCO : Stealthwatch Launches on DevNet
PU
01:05pCISCO : IoT powers reliability with flexible, always-on control for utility cust..
PU
10:55aCISCO : DevNet Integrations – Network Automation with Puppet, a Cisco Cham..
PU
01:29aCISCO : Promotes 200 Networking Academies in Nigeria
AQ
06/26CISCO : Two Types of Passes for Cisco Live Cancun (And How to Choose)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 20,22
P/E ratio 2020 18,86
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,6 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS29.43%242 289
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD4.49%34 932
ERICSSON AB14.76%31 860
NOKIA OYJ-12.62%28 003
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.32%27 171
ARISTA NETWORKS21.17%19 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About