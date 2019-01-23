Log in
Cisco : Winter Weather Isn't a Threat with Webex

01/23/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Winter can be a tricky time to travel. Whether you are in the snowy Midwest or sunny California, mother nature might have a different plan for you than your travel itinerary states.

On a Sunday morning in December, I was getting ready to head to the airport to travel to a Cisco Design Thinking workshop in North Carolina, where not only would I be attending my first professional development workshop at Cisco, but I was also going to meet my new team in person for the first time.

As I was finishing up packing, Southwest called, 'All flights from Chicago into Raleigh have been canceled due to a winter storm.' With one phone call, the wind was taken right out of my sails.

After an hour of unsuccessfully trying to re-book through another airline, I opened my Teams app my to let my team know I was not going to make it to the workshop.

My message was met with a response of sad face emojis and bummed out comments. Then my new leader - whom I would quickly learn is an eternal optimist - chimed in to say, 'No worries, we have Webex.'

Fantastic, mother nature was not going to keep me away! After a quick confirmation with the instructor to add a virtual attendee, I was back on track as to not miss a beat.

Monday morning came, my coffee mug full and my stack of sticky notes ready for an exciting day of learning! I joined the Webex Meeting for the Design Thinking Workshop from my Cisco DX80 and watched as my windblown and shivering cold teammates shuffled into the conference room.

I have used Webex for many years to attend team syncs, catch up 1:1 with coworkers, host training events, and more. However, I had never been in a scenario where I was the only one in the room on Webex.

It was a bit awkward to realize I was on the DX80 big screen, like the 'Wizard of Oz,' in the room - front and center all day. Thankfully, I have a very lighthearted team, having good laugh at my prominent presence in the room, but relieved I was still able to contribute to the Design Thinking Workshop. We all settled in, eager to dive into the day.

Design Thinking is a human centered approach to innovation. In other words, this is an approach that puts people's experience at the center of the solution. The workshops are mostly comprised of hands-on collaboration exercises that enable you to think and work a little more creatively with your teammates to 'put yourself in your end user's shoes.

At first glance, it appears difficult to participate virtually - drawing pictures on a whiteboard to adding sticky notes to journey maps are traditionally in-person experiences. After our facilitator reviewed the agenda for the day, I couldn't help but think - how were people going to see my scenario drawings? Who was going to put my sticky notes on the wall? Would I be able to see what my teammates were working on in their breakout groups?

Then I realized the foundation of Design Thinking is to harness the power of humans, technology, and business to overcome what seems impossible to create a new solution.

Light bulb, I needed to stop putting up roadblocks in my mind on why certain activities would be difficult for me as a virtual attendee and start innovating on how I would be able to solve what I viewed as my obstacles. By shifting my mindset to be more open to new possibilities, I was able to turn my lemon of a situation into lemonade.

Thanks to the power of collaboration technology, my experience as the only virtual attendee was truly seamless and actually pretty fun too. I remained fully engaged in the entire session with my DX80's HD video. I was able to follow the facilitator and my teammates with ease with the speaker tracking capabilities of the Room Kit in the North Carolina conference room. To top it off, I was actually able to incorporate my input on the journey mapping exercises using real-time whiteboarding.

While I missed the free lunch, I walked away from the workshop with a new perspective from the gratifying feeling of working to find a solution for a complex problem, and making joy-filled memories with my teammates who were over a thousand miles away.

With collaboration, I was able to re-imagine the possible. See what Collaboration Technology can do for you.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 01:08:05 UTC
