Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : With Cisco Threat Response, The Best Things in Threat Hunting are Free

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:40am EDT

For those of us in security operations, it could be easy to feel discouraged. After all, it's an unfair fight. The bad actors seem to have unlimited time and budget. And we certainly don't!

But here's some good news: one of the most valuable tools available in threat hunting is free. Just like the golden oldie tune (or the Janet/Luther pop classic) says, the best things in life don't always cost money. For customers with Cisco Next-Generation Firewalls, Intrusion Prevention (IPS), AMP for Endpoints, Cisco Umbrella, Email Security, and/or Threat Grid, Cisco Threat Response helps detect, investigate, and take corrective action against cyber threats-at no additional cost.

Making the Fight More Fair

We work with security professionals in organizations of all types and sizes. No matter their differences, they all say they're bombarded. They wish they could 'hit pause' on the flood of security events to allow for the time-consuming manual work they have to do after an attack. Not only that, they're often in the difficult position of having to make decisions with inadequate information. They're concerned about blocking too much and compromising productivity. Or not blocking enough to protect the business.

Cisco Threat Response provides an automated process to help. It's a key pillar of Cisco's integrated security architecture and designed to give you the contextual awareness you need so you can see, investigate, and act on threats fast. If you've invested in Cisco security products that support it, Threat Response is on your side to make the fight against cyberattacks a little fairer.

Getting started with Cisco Threat Response is easy.

Fast for Anyone to Use

You don't have to be an expert to use Cisco Threat Response. The interface is simple, intuitive, and interactive. Users can ask the tool to investigate a threat by simply cutting and pasting threat From the first click, Cisco Threat Response provides details on suspicious behaviors, files, and activities. Then click again, and it can be just as easy and quick to see, and in many cases remediate the root cause.

Easy-to-read, configurable graphics map the targets that have communicated with the malicious domain you're investigating.

Not only that, information about the threat is collected and results are aggregated in the Cisco Threat Response portal. Here you get one common view, made even more powerful with knowledge from your other supported Cisco products. These products are fed by Talos, which delivers comprehensive threat intelligence with continuous updates to Cisco devices, automatically. In the Cisco Threat Response portal, it provides your network's local sightings of the threat you're investigating plus details to help you make timely and confident decisions about the best corrective actions.

Cisco Threat Response provides insights of integrated products to Investigate. The portal provides access to continuous threat intelligence geared to helping you respond quickly.

The browser plug-in makes it easy and convenient to pull indicators of compromise from any webpage or console and get verdicts directly from the drop-down. You can take corrective action or undertake a complete investigation (with collaboration and sharing) right from the page.

The More Cisco You Have, The More Value You Get

With the Firepower integration, Cisco Threat Response can now utilize intrusion alerts from the Firepower devices. This enrichment will amplify the contextual awareness in your network by harnessing the power of effective integrations with products such as AMP for Endpoints, Email Security, Threat Grid Umbrella and your Next-generation firewall. Another exciting thing about Cisco Threat Response is that when you have more Cisco solutions deployed, the integration drives more data enrichment and response capabilities. Contextual analysis becomes more detailed. We will continue to add new Cisco product integrations with Threat Response - the firewall products are only the most recent addition. Not only that, we're adding integrations with third parties as well.

To learn more, go to cisco.com/go/CTR. Better yet, if you're a customer with a Cisco Next-Generation Firewall, Intrusion Prevention (IPS), AMP for Endpoints, Cisco Umbrella, Email Security, or Threat Grid, log in or create your account now at https://visibility.amp.cisco.com/#/login

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 11:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
07:40aCISCO : With Cisco Threat Response, The Best Things in Threat Hunting are Free
PU
07/23JOHNSONVILLE SAUSAGE : How the IT Sausage Is Made
PU
07/23CISCO : is Selected as a Leader in Aragon's Globe for Unified Communications and..
PU
07/23CISCO : Building a Global Community of Innovators
PU
07/23WHAT'S OLD IS NEW : Why Cisco wants its products back
PU
07/23CISCO : Get More Out of Your Wi-Fi with Cisco DNA Spaces
PU
07/23CISCO : Hosted Collaboration Solution for Defense (HCS-D) Launched
PU
07/23CISCO : RSA Conference 2019 Security Operations Center Findings Report Released
PU
07/23U.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process - Kudl..
RE
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to licence requests for Huawei sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,12  $
Last Close Price 57,71  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS33.23%247 041
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD5.69%35 329
ERICSSON AB7.75%29 198
NOKIA OYJ-8.92%28 798
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS48.47%28 011
ARISTA NETWORKS31.16%22 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group