Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 06:03:20 pm
47.015 USD   +0.91%
05:17pCISCO : Work Smarter, More Intuitively at Cisco Collaboration Day
PU
05:08pDOW MOVERS : Jnj, dwdp
AQ
04:02pCISCO : Alaska Airlines Uses Infrastructure Automation to Stay on To..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : Work Smarter, More Intuitively at Cisco Collaboration Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

The rise of remote teams and open office floorplans is putting effective collaboration front and center. With the fall of the cubicle wall, I have recognized the greater power in teamwork - it does make the dream work, after all.

How can teams work together more effectively in the modern workplace? The answer is collaboration technology. We like to talk about the power of collaboration at Cisco, and I have seen firsthand how it creates a quick, easy way for everyone to share ideas.

But, collaboration platforms do much more - they complement your workflows and help you control when work happens. With so many workers embracing an on-the-go lifestyle, these solutions seamlessly support various work styles, regardless of where we are working or on what device.

With the latest in collaboration technology, teams are working smarter, more confidently, and closer than ever. Here's how.

  • Work faster and more strategically.Team collaboration platforms enable you to connect quickly and easily with the right people to find the information you need. For example, you can start or continue a discussion in Cisco Webex Teams without having to hunt through dozens of email threads. Webex Teams keeps a record of the progress made before, during, and after meetings. This makes it easy for people to jump right into conversations and contribute.
  • Meet face-to-face virtually.Face-to-face meetings aren't a possibility for geographically dispersed teams - not without a lot of travel, anyway. But, video-first collaboration technology helps you meet as if you were in the same room. Tools like Cisco Webex Meetings create a richer meeting experience because they allow you to easily see colleagues and gauge their expressions. Body language makes up almost 50% of daily communication, and insight into non-verbal cues can help you communicate better.
  • Make decisions in real time. Ever been stuck waiting on a decision before you can move a project forward? You're left checking every single mode of communication looking for a response. Eliminate this decision limbo with solutions that facilitate easier communication. Share content, brainstorm, and even whiteboard to make quick decisions. Escape the waiting game with team collaboration and video conferencing tools that enable real-time decision making.
  • Cultivate a sense of community without borders. Collaboration can help large organizations feel connected and help create a sense of community among remote teams. Webex Teams can create borderless communities. Use 'breakroom' spaces to create fun, casual spaces where you can build personal connections beyond that of our work lives. Making connections between coworkers can bring your team that much closer. (Like seeing your coworker's dog all the way across the country in California.)

As teams become rooted in workplace collaboration, it's time to rethink the impact technology can have on your processes. From optimizing workflows with collaboration technology to enhancing your team's sense of community with video conferencing, your collaboration tools have a greater impact than you think.

Starting your journey to a collaborative workplace can be daunting. But we're here to help you get started. Join us for Cisco's Collaboration Day 2018 livestream on Thursday, September 20th, at 9 a.m. PT. You'll hear about the latest in video conferencing, team collaboration platforms, security, and other intuitive collaboration technologies in a live session.

Register for the livestream now.
See you on September 20th!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 15:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:17pCISCO : Work Smarter, More Intuitively at Cisco Collaboration Day
PU
05:08pDOW MOVERS : Jnj, dwdp
AQ
04:02pCISCO : Alaska Airlines Uses Infrastructure Automation to Stay on Top
PU
03:17pCOGNITIVE INTELLIGENCE : Empowering Security Analysts, Defeating Polymorphic Mal..
PU
02:44pVMWARE : Challenges Cisco With AWS & Microsoft Pacts
AQ
02:37pCISCO : Visit Cisco at IBC 2018 to Learn How We are Industrializing the Media In..
PU
02:32pCISCO : 5 Lessons from the 12 Habits of Heroes
PU
02:32pCISCO : MSPs Face Highly Fragmented Network Hardware Market, Finds Auvik Report
AQ
02:29pRINGCENTRAL : UCaaS Subscriber Growth is Increasingly Being Driven by Large Ente..
AQ
12:25pCISCO : Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Slack Invests In Nylas Series B For API Technologies 
08/27Apple Should Consider Dividend Raise 
08/27Top 10 Net Payout Yields - August 2018 
08/27BOOMING NATURAL GAS VOLUMES : Compression Companies Profit 
08/24BOOMING NATURAL GAS VOLUMES : Compression Companies Profit 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 182 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
P/E ratio 2020 16,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS20.94%217 838
QUALCOMM4.89%98 651
ERICSSON45.89%28 651
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.99%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.86%20 551
HARRIS CORPORATION15.23%19 380
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.