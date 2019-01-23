Log in
Cisco : You CAN secure your IP with Cisco GPU accelerated virtualization

01/23/2019 | 08:04pm EST

This blog was written by Mike Brennan, Product Manager, Virtual Client Computing and Graphics Solutions, Cisco - @CiscoVDIguy

A key challenge facing all CIOs is securing the organization's intellectual property (IP.) External threats to IP are top of mind in most enterprises and rightly so. But what about internal threats? What about loss of IP from within? How are your systems protected against data loss or theft by your own employees?

Mitigating risks of intellectual property loss

Ever wonder what risks you could easily mitigate around (IP) loss in your engineering, design and content production environments by deploying proven, readily available technology that is supported by industry leaders? You know Cisco as the leading provider of world class, robust, secure, application aware, intent-based networking. Did you know that the Cisco Data Center Business Unit extends that leadership into application delivery and data security? Our Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) and Cisco HyperFlex hyperconverged platforms are tightly integrated with Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) and Cisco Digital Network Architecture (Cisco DNA), the foundational components of our intent-based networks.

Thanks to the latest innovations in Cisco UCS and Cisco HyperFlex, coupled with NVIDIA's new Tesla T4 graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the Turing architecture, enterprises can now eliminate physical high-performance graphics workstations, where organizations' most critical IP is developed, downloaded and potentially lost. Cisco UCS C-Series Rack Mount servers, paired with powerful Intel Xeon Scalable Family processors and the latest NVIDIA Tesla T4 GPUs combined with the Quadro vDWS software can deliver the most powerful virtual graphics workstations to date to support demanding professional graphics applications like these:

Virtual workstations to the rescue

By deploying professional graphics applications on Cisco UCS and Cisco HyperFlex with NVIDIA's latest Tesla T4 GPUs and Quadro vDWS, you can rest assured that your front door will never be left unlocked or unguarded. We are announcing orderability of Cisco UCS C-Series servers with NVIDIA Tesla T4 GPUs at Cisco Live Barcelona. Call your Cisco Account Manager or Cisco Partner today to learn more!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 01:03:04 UTC
