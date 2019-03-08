Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : You No Longer Have to Actually Be in the Headend to Make Changes (What!?)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 02:05pm EST

Right now, we are in the midst of helping to get a demo ready for Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference next week in Denver. Ordinarily, this would involve prepping and shipping a rack of gear, cables, and power strips, from Georgia to Colorado - all the while hoping we didn't forget anything critical.

However: Thanks to the many virtues of the cloud, and in this case the Cloud Native Broadband Router (cnBR) that we'll be showing, no 'big iron' needs to be muscled into shipping cases and dispatched to Denver. The demo essentially only requires a good Internet connection, and a screen - laptop, smartphone, tablet - to see 'into' what's happening in a simulated service provider headend.

This also means that operators no longer need to physically be in a headend, in order to make changes. That's a big deal. As context, traditional systems require an onsite presence, so as to directly plug into the console port of a CMTS or CCAP device, in order for technicians to gain insights and control the system. Now, you can be anywhere. On a beach! Overseas. Stuck at home, in a blizzard. It's a cable headend transformation that brings with it portability, scalability, and agility. All of which are appreciable advancements - and an important next step in the parallel industrial shift to remote PHY.

Some background: We announced the cnBR last year, at the ANGA conference in Germany. Since then, we've worked with our service provider partners to give them real time insight and control of their headend operations. Having been built from the ground to be cloud native, the cnBR delivers headend virtualization that can reliably scale for both large and small deployments.

Notable among those partners is MidCo, in South Dakota, which launched the cnBR last fall, as part of its quest to efficiently deliver Gigabit services in a way that scales - both up, and down. And they're not alone: Operators of all stripes are in a perpetual sprint to stay ahead of their customers' demands for broadband.

Specifically, MidCo needed a way to flexibly match consumer demand for broadband connectivity. Consider: One blade of one server is sufficient to cover its footprint, which they saw as far more efficacious than installing a rack of dedicated hardware that may or may not be immediately needed.

MidCo, like our other service provider partners, needed a Gigabit technology blueprint that lets them do more with less: Less dedicated hardware, less space, less power, less maintenance. They wanted a way to roll out new features weekly, with the ability to pull those features back quickly - a safety hatch, if you will. They wanted the machine-level metrics that satisfy stakeholder KPIs - both known and developing.

From a going-forward perspective, instead of a big 'lift and shift,' when they need the next 'bandwidth bump,' scaling happens virtually. Plus, because the deployment is 'cloud native,' it's inherently more reliable and resilient. And, beyond the physical hardware implications of the cnBR, there's an immediate and actionable path to what I call 'automation that matters.' By that I essentially mean resiliency.

In the hardware-dominant world, resiliency is usually accompanied by equipment redundancy - if something goes wrong, swap out the hardware. In the virtual landscape of software and cloud, resiliency is gauged by how quickly things can recover from failures: If something goes down, am I out of luck, or does it automatically recuperate, and spin back up? Or automatically migrate to a different cloud - a backup cloud - with built-in parameters to mediate problems? That kind of automation is vital to software resiliency, and it's a core design component of the cnBR.

Beyond the obvious facilities-related improvements of using a 'weightless' cloud - vs. a 500-lb. piece of hardware - there are other, more tacit advancements: Agility, resiliency, and scalability, to name three examples. And with a cloud native router, the live dashboard means technicians will be able to turn up, modify, monitor, control and automate new and existing services. In the Denver demo, we'll show how quickly one can set up a CMTS/CCAP and the services they deliver, how features can be developed and customized, and how to achieve 'cloud scale.'

All of these advancements will be on display at next week's Light Reading conference, so if you're planning to attend, I encourage you to check it out. Thanks!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 19:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:25pCISCO : Scoring A Hat Trick in Barcelona
PU
02:05pCISCO : You No Longer Have to Actually Be in the Headend to Make Changes (What!?..
PU
01:20pCISCO : Five Things I've Learned to Fuel My Growth Mindset
PU
12:35pCISCO : Threat Hunting for the Riskiest 1 Percent
PU
12:15pCISCO : Threat Roundup for Mar. 1 to Mar. 8
PU
03/07CISCO : Shaping the Future of Contact Centers and Customer Experiences
PU
03/07CISCO : Smart Licensing in 30 Minutes, a Cisco Champion Radio Podcast (S6|Ep.6)
PU
03/07CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07CISCO : Announcing Duo's MFA for Cisco's Firepower Threat Defense (FTD)
PU
03/07CISCO : Making the Right Connections for this Busy Brisbane Airport
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 18,49
P/E ratio 2020 17,35
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
EV / Sales 2020 3,94x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS19.25%225 780
QUALCOMM-5.06%65 393
NOKIA OYJ6.16%33 723
ERICSSON AB10.01%30 212
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.25%22 858
ARISTA NETWORKS31.10%20 919
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.