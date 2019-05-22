Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
05/22 04:00:00 pm
55.69 USD   -1.47%
CISCO : Form8-K
PU
CISCO : How Cisco plans to connect the world with OpenRoaming
PU
CISCO : You make possible – Cisco Healthcare at Cisco Live US
PU
Cisco : You make possible – Cisco Healthcare at Cisco Live US

05/22/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

In a few short weeks (June 9th through 13th), Cisco Live attendees will be taking the San Diego Convention Center by storm. Here's what you need to know before you go.

Cisco Live was established almost three decades ago and is our world-renowned annual customer and partner conference that is designed to build the foundation for your digital future by providing attendees with education, connections, and inspiration. We'll build the bridge to get you where you want to go so you can make anything possible. At Cisco Live, you'll learn new things, be inspired, and create the path to endless opportunities.

Whether this is your first Cisco Live or you go every year, we have a number of great healthcare-related sessions and demos planned this year that will bring the healthcare experience to life.

Healthcare Anywhere

Explore healthcare solutions powered by the strong foundation of a modern network. Personalize patient care. Streamline clinical experiences. Optimize clinical, business, and IT operations. Enhance security and compliance. All so you can focus on what you do best: care for your patients.

Learn more about Cisco Healthcare.

Patient and Clinical Experience

Follow a patient through the continuum of care and explore the journey clinicians take to deliver secure, quality healthcare. Additionally, this space will feature partner presentations:

  • Monday, June 10th: Luma Health (10AM-12PM) & Patient Safe Solutions (2-4PM)
  • Tuesday, June 11th: Patient Safe Solutions (10AM-12PM) & SpinSci (2-4PM)
  • Wednesday, June 12th: SpinSci (10AM-12PM) & Luma Health (2-4PM)

Explore the patient experience and clinical experience.

Re-Imagining Health IT

The HIMSS Analytics Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM) helps healthcare leaders assess and map the technology infrastructure capabilities required to reach their strategic and clinical business goals - and meet International benchmarks and standards. Visit this demo to more about the INFRAM process and how it can help you re-imagine health IT.

Read more about INFRAM.

There are a several healthcare-related sessions this year at Cisco Live. Here are a couple highlights:

Re-Imagining Health IT - A New Standard for Measuring Hospital Infrastructure Adoption [PSOGEN-1022]

Tuesday, June 11th, 9:30-10:30AM

When innovative experiences are driven by data, healthcare becomes more accessible, affordable, and quality improves. This cutting-edge care starts with the network, but you need to know where your capabilities are today, so you can provide better care tomorrow.

Over the past year, Cisco has been working with HIMSS Analytics to inform the HIMSS Analytics Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM), the first ever infrastructure maturity model offered through HIMSS Analytics. The new model gives healthcare organizations a clear view of where they stand in terms of infrastructure architecture, provides a roadmap for increasing maturity, and ensures successful EMR adoption and other technical implementations. Like the HIMSS Analytics EMR Adoption Model (EMRAM), the INFRAM can be used globally to improve patient safety, reduce operational costs, and ensure better health for populations.

Join this session to learn more about HIMSS Analytics INFRAM, why it's important, and the impact on real-life healthcare organizations, including Temple University Health System.

Additional sessions:

  • SDA in a Hospital Environment - Design Challenges Best Practices with Critical Medical Devices [CCSRST-1450] Monday, June 10th, 1-2PM
  • Securing Medical Devices Doesn't Have to be a Nightmare [VILSEC-1018] Tuesday, June 11th, 2:05-2:20PM
  • Ensure Your Cisco Unified Communications Investment Has ROI in a Healthcare Environment [VILGEN-1020] Wednesday, June 12th, 10:45-11AM
  • Cisco Medical Device Segmentation [BRKSEC-2039] Thursday, June 13th, 1-2:30PM

Can't make it to Cisco Live this year? Join us online for a front row seat by tuning in June 10-13 for the live broadcast. Learn how Cisco is combining technology + people to fuel the future of possible and usher in the latest innovations in 5G and AI/ML to multicloud and IoT.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:37:02 UTC
