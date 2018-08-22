Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 03:49:32 pm
45.905 USD   +0.27%
03:12pSECURING THE CL : Assessing the Security of TLS
PU
03:12pCISCO : You’re Not Alone in This New Era of Networking
PU
02:12pCISCO : News Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cisco : You’re Not Alone in This New Era of Networking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

Technology innovation is advancing faster than ever before in history. With this rapid growth, the number of devices and network connections can become overwhelming to manage.

To bring to life just how staggering this growth is, Gartner predicts that by 2020, 63 million new devices will connect to enterprise networks every single second.[1] Considering that the average adult heart beats about 42 million times per year, it's absolutely mind blowing to think that more network connections will happen in a split second than our heart will beat in an entire year!

Managing and securing this sheer volume of connections is enough to have even the most experienced IT professionals pulling their hair out. The fact that devices running on the network are very diverse, operating on different protocols and standards only adds to the complexity. The number of new connections multiplies every day, incorporating both hardware and software in the form of routers, switches, IP cameras, alarms, digital signs, sensors, and a multitude of other mobile and wireless devices. And, let's admit it… we all take the network for granted, expecting it to always work.

This massive network growth places greater demands on limited IT resources, already stretched too thin. Now more than ever, enterprises need expert guidance and support so they can minimize risks often associated with managing increasingly complex networks. As your trusted advisor, Cisco Services can help mitigate these risks so you can continue to innovate, compete and stay nimble.

Intent-based networking introduces a whole new era for the network. It's a network that understands what you need and makes it happen without having to do thousands of manual tasks. It's about automation, assurance and machine learning on an open, secure platform. Cisco® Digital Network Architecture (Cisco DNA™) is your bridge to an intuitive intent-based network. The great news is that most Cisco routers, switches and wireless systems support Cisco DNA today or with a software update. Cisco DNA Center provides centralized management for complete control of the network. See '5 Reasons why Cisco DNA Center is your Network Lifeline'.

Whether your staff can do it all themselves, needs expert guidance or prefers to have Cisco completely manage your network, we've got the right solution every step of the way.

Our team of Cisco Services experts will help accelerate your intent-based networking journey so you can adopt Cisco's Digital Network Architecture (DNA) with greater ease and confidence.

Wherever you are on your journey, we'll help you:

  • Create a technology roadmap and strategy that aligns to your business and IT requirements
  • Drive business productivity with end-to-end network visibility
  • Migrate to an intuitive and secure intent-based network with a Cisco validated integration plan
  • Build your in-house expertise with new network knowledge and training for your IT staff
  • Keep your network running smoothly with best-in-class solution-level and technical support

Read our new Services for DNA eBook to get started and remember… you're not alone on this journey!

[1]Michael J. Miller, 'Gartner: Building Platforms for a Digital Society', PC Magazine, October 17, 2016

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:12pSECURING THE CLOUD : Assessing the Security of TLS
PU
03:12pCISCO : You’re Not Alone in This New Era of Networking
PU
02:12pCISCO : News Release
PU
02:12pCISCO : August 22, 2018 Macquarie and Cisco to Host SD-WAN Tech Talk
PU
02:12pCISCO : At Cisco, Opportunities are Everywhere!
PU
02:00pCISCO : Macquarie and Cisco to Host SD-WAN Tech Talk
AQ
08/21CISCO : How Antifragile Systems of Trust Can Strengthen Blockchain Initiatives
PU
08/21H-1B VISA-RELIANT CISCO 'SECURED VIS : report
AQ
08/21CISCO : Cloud Developers are using the Programmable Infrastructure to Open a Wor..
PU
08/21CISCO : Streamlining Threat Investigations with AMP Unity
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21MONTHLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : July 2018 
08/20BLOOMBERG : Labor Dept. finds Cisco discriminated against U.S. workers 
08/20CISCO : Looking Healthy And Robust 
08/19MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : July Update 
08/18Cisco Systems - Transformation Is In Full Swing, Fairly Valued 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 182 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
P/E ratio 2020 16,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS20.68%215 298
QUALCOMM3.34%97 769
ERICSSON37.34%27 105
ARISTA NETWORKS INC16.19%20 339
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS37.80%20 201
HARRIS CORPORATION16.63%19 727
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.