Cisco : and AppDynamics Ignite New Era of AIOps, Unveiling Vision for the Central Nervous System for IT

AppDynamics,
a Cisco company, today unveiled its vision for the Central
Nervous System for IT, igniting a new era of AIOps. The Central
Nervous System for IT will give businesses full visibility, deep
insights, and automated actions across all technology domains that run
modern companies: the application, infrastructure, and network.
We live in a time of unprecedented change. Technology’s prevalence in
the way we work, live, and learn has resulted in businesses doubling
down on making digital experiences better, easier, and more engaging. To
build stronger loyalty with customers, businesses are investing in agile
models that heavily rely on multi-cloud and IoT environments,
distributed services and microservices, APIs, and relentless code
releases.
While these technology advancements enable faster innovation, they
reduce visibility across technology stacks and increase operational
complexity by orders of magnitude. Overwhelmed organizations are looking
for relief by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to
sift through volumes of data, derive real-time insights, and orchestrate
targeted actions.
Introducing the Central Nervous System for IT
Similar to how the human central nervous system takes input from all the
senses and coordinates action throughout our bodies, the Cisco and
AppDynamics AIOps strategy is to deliver the Central Nervous System for
IT. This Central Nervous System will provide the deepest visibility
and unparalleled insights into application environments with the
ability to define automated actions that remediate problems and
optimize results.
Cisco and AppDynamics are building the Central Nervous System for IT as
an extensible, open platform that works with third-party systems to
ingest data, correlate and analyze across domains, and automatically
remediate problems and optimize experiences. Business results improve by
taming the complexity of multi-cloud environments, including distributed
applications, infrastructure, and network.
“Today’s application environments are incredibly complex, distributed
and dynamic, making it difficult for IT professionals to effectively
support business objectives,” said David Wadhwani, CEO, AppDynamics.
“Along with Cisco, we’re empowering IT Operations to start their journey
into the new era of AIOps with real-time visibility and AI and machine
learning based insight and automation that ultimately drive improved
customer experiences and business performance.”
The first pillar of Cisco’s and AppDynamics’ strategy is to provide visibility
across multiple technology domains including applications,
infrastructure, and network. For a system of intelligence to work
effectively, it needs real-time visibility into everything that drives
customer experience.
Unfortunately, it’s impossible for IT professionals to sift through the
millions of metrics and events that are continually streaming in. By
ingesting data from every domain and using machine learning to correlate
and analyze in real time, the Central Nervous System produces insights
that save countless troubleshooting hours and shift attention to
improving customer experience and business results.
And finally, every second matters, so the Central Nervous System can
work with orchestration and automation systems to leverage these
insights by taking defined actions that remediate problems and
optimize results. Examples include incident response, intelligent
workload placement, and cloud cost optimization.
“The continued growth of our business directly correlates with our
ability to scale and innovate new technologies, which is why the level
of visibility and insight AppDynamics provides us is so useful,” said
Mark Settle, CIO at Okta. “AppDynamics and Cisco’s vision for a Central
Nervous System for IT is a game changing AIOps solution that will help
us to scale and adopt newer technologies that will further improve our
identity platform for customers.”
New in Visibility
AppDynamics already provides the deepest application visibility in the
market with automated, real-time discovery and mapping of every customer
journey in the most complex, distributed, multi-cloud environments. Its
coverage area spans popular programing languages, cloud platforms, IoT
devices, and enterprise platforms including SAP, mainframes, and the IBM
Integration Bus, among others. Today, AppDynamics is building on its
industry-leading visibility with two new coverage areas: serverless
functions and network visibility.
-
Serverless
Agent for AWS Lambda - Now enterprises can monitor and manage
Lambda functions like any other part of their application estate, with
end-to-end transaction tracing, correlation to relevant customer
journeys, and a clear view of impact on customer experience and
business metrics.
-
Integration
with Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure - For the first
time, application and network teams have a shared view with correlated
visibility from application code to underlying network configuration
and policies, empowering them to collaborate more easily in delivering
flawless performance and great user experiences.
New in Insight
The foundation of AppDynamics - the Business Transaction - is built on
machine learning, and today AppDynamics is advancing machine learning
again with the release of Cognition
Engine. Cognition Engine combines AppDynamics’ industry-leading
Business Transaction data model with powerful machine learning insights
to deliver application performance diagnostics and automated root-cause
analysis that reduce resolution times from minutes to seconds. With
Cognition Engine, enterprises have deeper levels of insight to power new
competitive advantages in the digital economy.
New in Action
AppDynamics customers can now leverage machine learning-based anomaly
detection in Cognition Engine to trigger automated remediation. In fact,
AppDynamics’ customers are already leveraging AppDynamics to execute
millions of actions every day for everything from executing remediation
scripts, opening tickets, sending messages, to triggering actions
third-party automation systems. Today, AppDynamics is announcing integrations
with leading partners to trigger action for incident response, event
correlation, workload optimization, and improved cross-team
collaboration.
Comments on the News
“Meeting the demands of our 650,000 customers by delivering a flawless
digital experience is our team’s number one priority,” said Dave Wilson,
senior director of IT infrastructure and architecture at Paychex.
“However, as we adapt new technologies like AI, chatbots, and
self-service tools, the complexity of these new technologies makes
delivering that seamless experience to our millions of monthly users
even more critical. AppDynamics and Cisco’s vision for the future helps
provide a deeper level of visibility and insight into our application
environments and can also take automated actions to swiftly improve our
digital experience for users.”
“IT teams are drowning in data coming from modern application
environments that span multiple clouds, containers, and microservices,
making it incredibly difficult to find the root cause when there is an
issue with an application. At the same time, businesses are under
pressure to ensure flawless user experiences every time someone uses
their app,” said Nancy Gohring, senior analyst at 451 Research. “AIOps
tools – those that can intelligently analyze the breadth of data
generated by modern systems – are key to serving the needs of both
business and IT constituents in this challenging environment.”
“As one of Cisco’s largest partners, we welcome and support the Central
Nervous System vision. It’s highly relevant, differentiating, and
addresses our customers business priorities,” said Mike Taylor, CTO at
World Wide Technology. “AIOps will help our mutual customers deliver
performance and scalable digital experiences to the markets they serve.”
Join AppDynamics on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10 AM PT for a live
virtual event that covers the exciting details about the next chapter in
the AppDynamics and Cisco story: Click
Here
Additional Information
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been
making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners
help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity
today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing
of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.
Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective
owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership
relationship between Cisco and any other company.
About AppDynamics
AppDynamics is the Application Intelligence company. With AppDynamics,
enterprises have real-time insights into application performance, user
performance and business performance so they can move faster in an
increasingly sophisticated, software-driven world. AppDynamics’
integrated suite of applications is built on its innovative,
enterprise-grade App iQ Platform that enables its customers to make
faster decisions that enhance customer engagement and improve
operational and business performance. AppDynamics is uniquely positioned
to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations by
actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application
environments at scale.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005207/en/