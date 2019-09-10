Cisco and Pure Storage: Accelerating Business Transformation

Next week in Austin, the live music capital of the world, Cisco will be a proud Platinum sponsor at Pure Accelerate, Pure Storage's premier annual user conference.

We're excited to be back at Pure Accelerate to inform attendees about our strong partnership with Pure Storage and how we're both invested in accelerating our customer's business transformation through our powerful joint solution, FlashStack, and how our Cisco solutions can also help drive great growth.

Helping Your Business Transformation

FlashStack is highly relevant and pertinent to Cisco and Pure Storage's joint customer's infrastructure needs and business demands. This joint solution provides outstanding value for our customers through its performance, resiliency, ease of deployment, and overall management.

In a 2018 IDC study, it showed that our FlashStack joint customers gain a 46% lower 5-year cost of operations, 61% more efficient IT infrastructure teams, and 58% lower application latency. That's a lot of bang for your buck!

Also since the last Pure Accelerate in San Francisco in 2018, Cisco and Pure Storage introduced a new solution for deep learning and AI workloads - FlashStack for AI. With the power of the Cisco UCS C480ML M5, businesses can easily adopt AI/ML for their business without rearchitecting their data center.

This year, we want attendees to walk away from their experience meeting with us onsite understanding how:

Cisco's DevNet framework makes your life easier with FlashStack.

FlashStack for AI can accelerate your AI/ML processes and help you gain valuable insights from your data.

FlashStack with Cisco Intersight helps you manage the demands of digital transformation with your business.

We can't wait to share this great information with everyone onsite.

Cisco Booth Presence at Pure Accelerate 2019

You can join Cisco onsite at the Austin Convention Center for these great activities:

Come by Cisco booth #204 to check out our Cisco Intersight, Cisco MDS, and Cisco Nexus demos and hardware. Our Cisco Data Center experts will be ready to speak with you one on one to help with your business needs and demands. And we'll have informative in-booth theater sessions each day with a trivia game and music-themed giveaways!

Attend our speaking sessions - you can view and schedule them here.

Stream our live theCUBE sessions and learn what's new with Cisco and Pure Storage.

We're excited to see everyone in Austin next week! In the meantime, make sure to register for the event, and read more about how we've helped our current customers accelerate their business transformation.

We'll see you there!

