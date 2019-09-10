Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco and Pure Storage: Accelerating Business Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Next week in Austin, the live music capital of the world, Cisco will be a proud Platinum sponsor at Pure Accelerate, Pure Storage's premier annual user conference.

We're excited to be back at Pure Accelerate to inform attendees about our strong partnership with Pure Storage and how we're both invested in accelerating our customer's business transformation through our powerful joint solution, FlashStack, and how our Cisco solutions can also help drive great growth.

Helping Your Business Transformation

FlashStack is highly relevant and pertinent to Cisco and Pure Storage's joint customer's infrastructure needs and business demands. This joint solution provides outstanding value for our customers through its performance, resiliency, ease of deployment, and overall management.

In a 2018 IDC study, it showed that our FlashStack joint customers gain a 46% lower 5-year cost of operations, 61% more efficient IT infrastructure teams, and 58% lower application latency. That's a lot of bang for your buck!

Also since the last Pure Accelerate in San Francisco in 2018, Cisco and Pure Storage introduced a new solution for deep learning and AI workloads - FlashStack for AI. With the power of the Cisco UCS C480ML M5, businesses can easily adopt AI/ML for their business without rearchitecting their data center.

This year, we want attendees to walk away from their experience meeting with us onsite understanding how:

  • Cisco's DevNet framework makes your life easier with FlashStack.
  • FlashStack for AI can accelerate your AI/ML processes and help you gain valuable insights from your data.
  • FlashStack with Cisco Intersight helps you manage the demands of digital transformation with your business.

We can't wait to share this great information with everyone onsite.

Cisco Booth Presence at Pure Accelerate 2019

You can join Cisco onsite at the Austin Convention Center for these great activities:

  • Come by Cisco booth #204 to check out our Cisco Intersight, Cisco MDS, and Cisco Nexus demos and hardware. Our Cisco Data Center experts will be ready to speak with you one on one to help with your business needs and demands. And we'll have informative in-booth theater sessions each day with a trivia game and music-themed giveaways!
  • Attend our speaking sessions - you can view and schedule them here.
  • Stream our live theCUBE sessions and learn what's new with Cisco and Pure Storage.

We're excited to see everyone in Austin next week! In the meantime, make sure to register for the event, and read more about how we've helped our current customers accelerate their business transformation.

We'll see you there!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
04:27pCISCO AND PURE STORAGE : Accelerating Business Transformation
PU
01:02pCISCO : Business Benefits of Segmentation with Software-Defined Access
PU
01:02pCISCO : one of first networking companies to receive two IEC 62443 certification..
PU
01:02pCISCO : DevNet Automation Exchange Use Case Webinar – Adding L3 Firewall R..
PU
10:57aTACKLING THE SKILLS GAP WITH STRATEG : Manufacturing Leaders
PU
09:37aCABLE-TEC EXPO : Opportunity is now for Business Services, Broadband and Mobile ..
PU
09:37aCISCO : Smart water making a splash
PU
08:12aOUR PASSPORT TO THE WORLD : The Cisco ID Badge
PU
07:34aCISCO : Learning cybersecurity is as easy as playing a game
AQ
09/09CISCO : The Artificial Intelligence Journey in Contact Centers
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 928 M
EBIT 2020 17 206 M
Net income 2020 12 395 M
Finance 2020 10 622 M
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
EV / Sales2021 3,58x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 55,31  $
Last Close Price 48,58  $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS12.12%206 236
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.53%42 800
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.23%28 593
NOKIA OYJ-9.84%28 152
ERICSSON AB-0.39%26 196
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%20 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group