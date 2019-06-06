Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Cisco : and Redline Communications Team at Global Petroleum 2019

06/06/2019

The Global Petroleum Show (GPS) is North America's leading energy event which attracts more than 50,000 domestic and international oil and gas executives from over 21,000 companies. This year's event takes place June 11 - 13, 2019 at Stampede Park in Calgary, Canada. Officials from government, national and international energy companies across the entire supply chain will convene at the event to share innovative technologies, conduct business and engage in discussions aimed to shape the future of the energy industry.

Cisco looks forward to being part of these discussions as we join Redline Communications in their booth (#8024) at this year's event to talk about how the combined expertise of our companies brings powerful, best in class communications and networking solutions to the energy industry.

At Cisco we have over 25 years of experience working with oil and gas companies to help them design, build and optimize their communications networks and operations. We offer a broad range of industrial networking, network security and data management solutions for the oil & gas industry to help make operations safe, reliable, more efficient and secure.

As the worldwide leader in private wireless networks for industrial and mission-critical applications, Redline helps their customers plan and deploy private, secure and reliable wireless networks. Their industrial, secure, fixed and nomadic private wireless networks and private LTE network offerings are designed to deliver capacity, range, real-time performance, reliability and longevity. Redline's industry leading backhaul and industrial-grade private LTE systems provide conductivity and a secure communications platform from which to enable industrial IoT efforts for their customers.

Cisco strives to help our oil and gas customers innovate and lowering costs through IT and OT network automation while reducing risk by improving incident prevention, worker safety, industrial IoT security, supply chain integrity and regulatory compliance. By working in concert with Redline's communications platforms, Cisco's solutions and services help upstream, midstream and downstream companies improve operations by monitoring and optimizing personal, assets and production.

Cisco solutions enable oil and gas and other critical infrastructure systems to achieve more value from their operations applying a range of technologies in a single, intelligent, platform that offers real-time security with increased control and visibility. We provide a secure, scalable foundation that enables energy companies to easily connect, monitor and control devices and applications throughout their operations to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation.

To deliver these solutions Cisco is proud to work with partners such as Redline as we develop intelligent networks, validated designs and utilize our powerful Digital Network Architecture (DNA) - a flexible and open foundation which enables our customers to realize a continuous return on investment as the Energy industry and their own operations evolve.

If you are planning on attending this year's GPS we would welcome the opportunity to hear your thoughts on digitization in the Oil & Gas industry and share with you how Cisco and Redline can provide solutions to:

  • Meet regulatory requirements and achieve compliance mandates
  • Achieve greater cyber and physical security and safety
  • Reduce operating cost while improving operational reliability, resilience and efficiency
  • Maximizing production, monitoring and maintenance
  • Optimizing shutdown/turnaround efforts, and
  • Empower a mobile and productive workforce

You can find us at Booth #8024 in the exhibit hall.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019
