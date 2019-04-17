Cisco : and Redline Team at ENTELEC 2019

The 91st Annual ENTELEC Conference & Expo runs April 23rd - 25th at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. As one of the premier events for communications and control technologies in the energy industry, it brings together leading communications, IT/OT and networking professionals to learn about the latest developments in energy, telecommunications, and oil & gas.

Cisco is pleased to be joining Redline Communications at this year's event to talk about how the combined expertise of our companies brings powerful, best in class communications and networking solutions to the energy industry.

Redline is the worldwide leader in private wireless networks for industrial and mission-critical applications and helps their customers plan and deploy private, secure and reliable wireless networks. Redline's industrial, secure, fixed and nomadic private wireless networks and private LTE network offerings are designed to deliver capacity, range, real-time performance, reliability and longevity. Their industry leading backhaul and industrial-grade private LTE systems provide conductivity and a secure communications platform from which to enable industrial IoT efforts for their customers.

At Cisco we have been working with oil & gas companies for over 25 years to help them design, build and optimize their communications networks and operations. We offer a broad range of industrial networking, network security and data management solutions for the oil & gas industry to help make operations safe, reliable, more efficient and secure.

Working in concert with Redline's communications platforms, Cisco's solutions and services help upstream, midstream and downstream companies improve operations by monitoring and optimizing personnel, assets and production. Cisco helps our oil & gas customers innovate and lower costs through IT and OT network automation while reducing risk by improving incident prevention, worker safety, industrial IoT security, supply chain integrity and regulatory compliance.

We provide a secure, scalable foundation that enables energy companies to easily connect, monitor and control devices and applications throughout their operations to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation. Cisco solutions enable oil & gas and other critical infrastructure systems to achieve more value from their operations by applying a range of technologies in a single, intelligent, platform that offers real-time security with increased control and visibility. We do this though working with Cisco's strategic partners such as Redline, developing validated designs, and utilizing a powerful Digital Network Architecture - a flexible and open foundation which enables continuous return on investment as the energy industry evolves.

At Cisco we are seeing firsthand how our oil & gas customers are using Cisco intelligent networks to:

Reduce operating cost while improving operational reliability, resilience and efficiency

Maximize production, monitoring and maintenance

Optimize shutdown/turnaround efforts

Meet regulatory requirements and achieve compliance mandates

Realize greater cyber and physical security and safety, and

Empower a mobile and productive workforce

If you are planning on attending this year's ENTELEC event, we would welcome the opportunity to hear your thoughts on digitization in the oil & gas industry and share how Cisco and Redline can provide solutions which are scalable, flexible and secure to help with your digital transition. You can find us at Booth #230 in the exhibit hall.

