Cisco : at RSA Conference 2019 – Making security better

Over the past several years, cybersecurity has moved from uber techies into the mainstream. When the Olympics can be disrupted by highly targeted malware, and ransomware has grown to be above a billion dollars, we've clearly reached a critical turning point. Not to mention the fact that whole countries can now see huge swaths of their networks destroyed in minutes, and people have begun to receive all manner of insidious messages including bomb threats via email.

The theme for next month's RSA Conference(March 4 - 8 in San Francisco)is simply, 'Better.' It signifies the need for those of us in the security industry to up our game. This is no time to rest. We must keep our noses to the grindstone to protect our technology infrastructure - in turn, making the world a safer place. This is exactly what Cisco has set out to do.

Seeing Is Believing

During the RSA Conference, we will have an opportunity to show the 30,000+ attendees how our innovations are making security better. And we'll be making some key announcements that extend our strategy of putting 'Security Above Everything.'

Cisco believes that in order for security to truly work, it needs to besmarter, more integrated, and more pervasive. We will demonstrate through a dozen conference speaking sessions how you can incorporate security into everything from IoT devices to the cloud, supply chain, DevOps, and more. We will also explain how to make your security smarter through innovations in unsupervised machine learning.

On the show floor, conference attendees will get a chance to see how we are putting these practices into action with our integrated security portfolio. And of course, we will hold some special events that allow attendees to speak more with our experts and take a closer look at our technology. Please find the full list of all our RSAC 2019 activities below.

However you choose to interact with us at RSAC 2019, we hope you find that Cisco can take you from sitting duck to crouching tiger. We are relentlessly committed.

Cisco speaking sessions at RSAC

TK Keanini, Distinguished Engineer, Cisco

Here are two of our prominent sessions at the upcoming RSAC 2019. (See below for our full RSAC speaking schedule.)

KEYNOTE

Rise of the Machines: Staying Ahead of the Next ThreatTuesday, March 5, 8:55 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

The robots are coming, and they are connected to the Internet. Are we prepared to defend this new attack surface, which is exponentially greater than what we protect today? Our primary focus of the last decade was identifying and containing costly data breaches. The new frontier of connected devices represents the next generation of threats. Hear why you need to get in front of this cycle and how leaders can collaborate across security, information technology, and operations to translate early lessons into successful defense strategies.

- Liz Centoni, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Cisco IoT

- Matt Watchinski, Vice President, Global Threat Intelligence Group, Cisco Talos

Machine Learning: The What and Why of AITuesday, March 5, 2:20 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Vendors claim they have the end-all machine learning solution. But many can't tell you why they use it, and worse, it may not qualify as machine learning. You shouldn't have to be a data scientist to be an educated buyer. This discussion will review what machine learning is and examine different techniques and when to use them. You'll become more informed and gain six questions to ask vendors.

- TK Keanini, Distinguished Engineer, Advanced Threat Solutions, Cisco

On the RSAC show floor

We encourage you to stop by one of our booths to see our innovations firsthand:

Cisco: North Expo 6045

North Expo 6045 Cisco Umbrella: South Expo 1027

South Expo 1027 Duo Security, now part of Cisco: South Expo 1835

Through product demonstrations and a full schedule of theater presentations, we will showcase how you can achieve holistic security across your entire infrastructure to detect and respond faster to current and emerging threats. Specific topics to be covered include, among others:

Threat intelligence

Email security

Endpoint protection

Cloud security

Secure access

Network segmentation

Security analytics

Unified threat management

Next-generation firewalls

Data center security

Incident response

Special Cisco events

We invite you to join us for one of our special RSAC events and engage with us further:

Sign up now for a free educational tour of the RSAC Security Operations Center (SOC), where engineers will be monitoring all traffic on the Moscone Center wireless network for security threats. The SOC tour is presented by RSA and Cisco. Participants will receive a security briefing and have time for Q&A with engineers from both companies.

is presented by RSA and Cisco. Participants will receive a security briefing and have time for Q&A with engineers from both companies. Check out 'Cisco Security at Work,' also known as the 'Threat Wall,' in the North Expo lobby. This display features anonymized, real-time analysis and unique insight into traffic on the RSAC wireless network.

Full Cisco speaking schedule at RSAC

Here are all your opportunities to hear from Cisco at RSAC this year:

Monday, March 4

8:30 a.m. - 5:40 p.m. (all-day session)

Emerging Threats

- Austin McBride, Threat Analytics Researcher, Cisco Umbrella (participant)

Tuesday, March 5

8:55 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Rise of the Machines: Staying Ahead of the Next Threat

- Liz Centoni, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Cisco IoT

- Matt Watchinski, Vice President, Global Threat Intelligence Group, Cisco Talos

1:00 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.

When the One You Trust Hurts You Most: Real-World Attack, Real-Time Response

- Bret Hartman, VP and CTO, Security Business Group, Cisco

- Jyoti Verma, Technical Leader, Cisco

2:20 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Machine Learning: The What and Why of AI- TK Keanini, Distinguished Engineer, Advanced Threat Solutions, Cisco

3:40 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Achieving Operational Security Excellence in Connected IoT Solutions

- Michele Guel, Distinguished Engineer and IoT Security Strategist, Cisco

3:40 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Security at the Speed of DevOps: A Reality Check

- Steve Martino, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Cisco

- Sujata Ramamoorthy, Sr. Director, Information Security, Cisco

3:40 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cryptojacking: What's in Your Environment?

- Ayse Kaya Firat, Head of Analytics and Customer Insights, Cisco

- Austin McBride, Threat Analytics Researcher, Cisco Umbrella

Wednesday, March 6

9:20 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation: One Year Later

- Harvey Jang, Global Data Protection and Privacy Counsel, Cisco (panelist)

2:50 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

What Lurks Within Your IT: Spotlight on the Dark Side of the Supply Chain

- Edna Conway, Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain, Cisco

- Dawn Cappelli, VP Global Security and CISO, Rockwell Automation

Thursday, March 7

9:20 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.

Context-Based Data Sensitivity Classification

- Anchit Arora, Program Manager, Cisco

- John Cashman, Information Security Architect, Cisco

9:20 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.

Women in Cybersecurity: Finding, Attracting, and Cultivating Talent

- Michele Guel, Distinguished Engineer and IoT Security Strategist, Cisco

- Mandy Galante, Director of the Information Technology Institute, Mater Dei Prep High School,

The SANS Institute

1:30 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.

When the One You Trust Hurts You Most: Real-World Attack, Real-Time Response

- Bret Hartman, VP and CTO, Security Business Group, Cisco

- Jyoti Verma, Technical Leader, Cisco

