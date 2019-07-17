Cisco : is Identified as a Leader in Aragon's Globe for Intelligent Contact Center

A few weeks ago at Cisco Live, I had the pleasure of spending time with many of our customers, partners, and colleagues sharing our contact center portfolio vision and product innovation strategies. The feedback has been extremely positive with excitement and anticipation as our portfolio continues to evolve into the future.

I'm thrilled that our portfolio and strategy were validated recently by globally recognized industry analyst firm Aragon Research. In their 2019 Aragon Globe for Intelligent Contact Center, Cisco was recognized as one of the leaders in Intelligent Contact Center.

Having a great vision is one thing, but translating the vision into execution and performance is what brings value to our customers. This recognition is a reflection of how complete our strategy is, and how strong our performance is in fulfilling that strategy in the market.

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm, with decades of experience in helping business and IT executives make more informed technology and strategy decisions. The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that looks beyond size and market share, and instead uses those as comparative factors in evaluating providers' complete capabilities.

Copyright © 2019 Aragon Research Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Aragon Research and the Aragon Research Globe are trademarks of Aragon Research Inc.

Aragon's analysis evaluated key areas such as brand awareness, product strategy, market understanding, management team, marketing, product roadmaps, understanding of our customers' needs, completeness of portfolio, and execution.

Aragon's evaluation comes in the midst of a transition from traditional premise-based solutions to cloud based, AI-based offerings. This gives our capabilities in those key areas particular significance.

According to the report authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy: 'Cisco has continued to invest in its premises products for its current customers, and offers them a path to the cloud which includes its Collaboration Flex licensing program and Advanced Cloud services that can be consumed by premises customers.'

Here are some of the key reasons behind our leadership:

The Cisco Brand

Cisco is known for its ability to execute in scale for large enterprise contact center deployments, and our deep familiarity with enterprise IT needs. Our brand is globally known for its innovation, extensive R&D, open platforms, digital transformation, and shaping the future of work.

Contact Center Market Share Leadership

For the past 20 years, we've been delivering leading contact center technology globally through an extensive partner network, driving better customer experiences. With over 3 million agents across 36,000 different enterprises, this makes us a market-share leader for contact centers - number one in North America and number two worldwide.

Focus on AI

One of the cornerstones of our product strategy is to continuously innovate as evidenced by the cognitive contact center enhancements we introduced earlier this year. An example of this is our Cisco Answers intelligent agent which is powered by Google Contact Center AI. Cisco Answers listens to customer conversations in real-time, and proactively presents intelligent suggestions and other relevant data to the agent while they are interacting with a customer.

Flexible Cloud, Premises, and Hybrid Deployment Options

Our 'cloud first, not cloud only' approach helps our on-premises customers evolve their business. Everybody wants to minimize heavy CAPEX costs and benefit from continuous delivery of innovative features enabled by the cloud. Our customers want to be on the leading edge, but they also want to protect their investments and benefit from the rock-solid security and stability that comes with on-premise infrastructures. Cisco has the strategy and hybrid cloud services to make this transition a reality.

End-to-End Encryption

Cisco has an industry leading reputation for enterprise security. We continue to invest to make your contact centers more secure, giving you peace of mind that customer and company information are fully protected.

Overall Unified Communications and Collaboration Capabilities

We have a broad and integrated portfolio, with deep expertise in all areas of communications ranging from contact center, collaboration, calling, security, networking, and devices. This allows us to offer tremendous productivity benefits and economies of scale through the integration of key capabilities. An example of this is how we seamlessly integrate the agent experience with Webex Teams, giving your agents intuitive access to subject matter experts beyond the contact center, so you can provide better and faster service to your customers.

To learn more, read the 2019 Aragon Globe for Intelligent Contact Center report.

Aragon Research Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them 'AS IS,' without warranty of any kind.

Share: