Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : “Do-it-yourself” isn't practical for car assembly—or switch configuration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Imagine if whenever you wanted to drive somewhere, before you started your car you had to put on the fan belt, connect the battery, and mount the tires. At some point, hands covered in grease, a light bulb would go off: 'Why doesn't a specialist get the car ready to drive before shipping it to me?'

The same goes for network switches. As they become ever more sophisticated (e.g., advanced security, intent-based networking), configuration requires more expertise and more time. The inevitable mistakes affect performance or security. And engineering teams have less time to complete high-value activities because they're busy with manual configuration.

Now switches arrive (almost) ready to go

That's why we're experimenting with centrally configuring Catalyst 9000 switches through Cisco DNA Center. We're starting in our North Sydney sales office, where we operate a special test network for new Catalyst 9000 family devices.

Cisco IT is 'customer zero' for Cisco Enterprise Networking, which produces the Catalyst 9000 series. This is a big bonus for us because our feedback and bug reports have a large role in defining how the product will come to market, and our deployment and management tips become part of the implementation practices.

Our twenty-two Catalyst 9300 switches arrived pretty much ready to go out of the box. Once they're connected, they 'phone home' to Cisco DNA Center to get their configuration. Cisco DNA Center looks at the model and serial number and then downloads the right configuration for each particular switch. All the local IT staffer has to do is fine-tune-the equivalent of adjusting the seat and mirrors in a car.

Next steps

We're gradually transitioning to centralized switch configuration. Our central engineering team is learning what we like and what options we need. We fine-tuned the configuration for all 22 switches in the North Sydney test network in less than 15 minutes. Over time, the default configuration will get closer and closer and require even less onsite tuning, giving our site engineers more time for higher-value activities. You can bet we won't be spending the found time on oil and filter changes.

Read more about what we're doing with Catalyst 9000 switches in this Cisco on Cisco case study.

What are you doing to make switch configuration simpler? Please share in the comment box.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 22:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
06:25pCISCO : “Do-it-yourself” isn't practical for car assembly—or s..
PU
04:20pCISCO : promotes industry veteran to new position of SVP of Growth Marketing
PU
03:35pCISCO : Best of FY19 – Partner Success Stories
PU
11:30aSUMMER READING LIST : 5 recommendations to keep you inspired and informed
PU
08:10aCISCO : 5 things This Cisco Intern Learned in 5 Weeks
PU
03:45aCISCO : Network Assurance with Machine Reasoning and Machine Learning
PU
07/24CISCO : DevNet Certifications – How to get ready for the DevOps Exam
PU
07/24CISCO : Applications Running on Network Switches?
PU
07/24CISCO : The ISR Family Expands SD-WAN Security and LTE Support
PU
07/24CISCO : The Current State of Technology Financing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,25x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 59,12  $
Last Close Price 56,62  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS33.19%244 986
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.68%37 713
ERICSSON AB7.70%28 999
NOKIA OYJ-8.60%28 901
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.68%27 617
ARISTA NETWORKS32.51%21 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group