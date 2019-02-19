Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : “I don't know.” It's ok to not have all the answers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 11:59am EST

Co-authored by Nick Kelly

'I don't know'. Those three words instill fear into the heart of many of our Partners' Systems Engineers (SEs). SEs are considered the subject matter experts and trusted advisors, and admitting that we don't have an answer can be scary. Don't fear saying the words, 'I don't know' though. Embrace them!

We are Human

Most people, regardless of their job, hold themselves to a higher standard. In many cases, impossibly high. Our job is to help customers solve business problems using technology, but we can't have all the answers, all the time. So, what do we do when we have to say those three little words?

Back when I was a young and impressionable SE, I had a great manager that told me it was OK not to have all of the answers. I was skeptical, but he reassured that it was more important to know how to get the answers. Not having an answer is relatable. I want to pass along my experience now and reassure a new crop of SEs that it's OK to say, 'I don't know.'

Truth vs. Fiction

The problem with not knowing an answer for many SEs, is emotional. We are problem solvers. When we don't have the answer, we might feel like we are letting customers down. We are not. The fix is to set expectations so the customer knows we will get them the right information.

The cardinal sin is to make something up just to save face. Consider this scenario. A customer asks if a product has a feature and the sales team doesn't know. Instead of admitting that, they say that the product has that feature (or can solve a particular business issue.) If the product can't, the sales team not only betrays the trust of the customer, but the sale and future sales are in jeopardy, and there may even be legal ramifications.

The Challenge

So, how do you use 'I don't know' to your advantage? Remember, it's not always about having the answers, it's about knowing how to get them. If you tell the customer that you don't have an answer to a question, work it to your advantage. Research the answer and you can spark another conversation with the customer. This can help gain more information about the opportunity and build trust.

Learn to detach emotion from the outcome. You are not defined by your ability to answer every question, and there will be engagements when the customer knows more than you. That's ok. There will be engagements when no one, including you, have the answers. That's also ok.

Try this. In your next customer meeting, say 'I don't know but let me get back to you'. Even if it's just once. It can open up so much more dialog. It shows the customer that you are willing to do what is necessary to get them what they need. It builds relationships, and relationships are really what sell!

Who knew that three little words could do so much?

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 16:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
11:59aCISCO : “I don't know.” It's ok to not have all the answers.
PU
09:49aCISCO : Advances Open-Source Hybrid Information-Centric Networking for 5G
PU
09:28aFEBRUARY 19, 2019 CISCO : Global Mobile Networks Will Support More Than 12 Billi..
PU
08:43aCISCO : Connected Car – Let me ‘Infotain' You
PU
08:38aCISCO : News Release
PU
08:38aCISCO : 5G Gets Top Billing, But Don't Forget Wi-Fi
PU
08:05aCISCO : Global Mobile Networks Will Support More Than 12 Billion Mobile Devices ..
AQ
08:03aCISCO : Goldman Sachs and Cisco to Host Service Provider Tech Talk
PR
02/18CISCO : Axiz partners with DataVoice
AQ
02/18CISCO : Practicing Responsible SSL Inspection in an SD-WAN Environment
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 16,72
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS14.08%222 235
QUALCOMM-8.66%62 912
NOKIA OYJ10.14%35 266
ERICSSON AB10.09%30 875
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.51%22 717
ARISTA NETWORKS25.27%19 989
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.