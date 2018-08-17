Log in
#CiscoChampion Radio, S5|Ep.19: Infosec Fun, Fear, and Fables with Denise Fishburne

08/17/2018 | 12:26am CEST

#CiscoChampion Radio is a podcast series by technologists for technologists. In this episode, Cisco Champion Tony Cuevas and Steve Kostyk interview Fish Fishburne on InfoSec topics at Cisco Live in Orlando.

Get the Podcast

Cisco Champion Host

  • Tony Cuevas (@cuevas27), Cisco Champion member, Practice Lead.
  • Steve Kostyk (@lightbulb1), Cisco Champion member, Lead Network Engineer.

Cisco Guest

Podcast Discussion Topics

  • Sharkfest and WireShark
  • Fish's history with Cisco
  • What's in Fish's bag that makes her a security-focused engineer
  • Where the nickname Fish came from
  • Living up to the Fish Fishburn legend
  • Keeping up with vendors in the security space
  • The importance of security
  • Stealthwatch
  • The top 3 things companies can do now to increase their security
  • Fish's Top 3 Security go-to people

Resources

Listen in and provide us feedback, we would love to hear from you!

Cisco Champions are an elite group of technical experts who are passionate about IT and enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco. The program has been running for over five years and has earned two industry awards as an industry best practice. Learn more about the program at http://cs.co/ciscochampion.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 22:25:09 UTC
