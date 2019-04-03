Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

#CiscoChat LIVE: DevNet Create 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

It's DevNet Create time!

We're kicking-off the learning fun with a special #TeamDevNet #CiscoChat LIVE! featuring:

Matt DeNapoli,@theDeNap

D'Auria Henry, @DAuriaEh

Kareem Iskander, @Kareem_isk

Chloe Kauffman, @chloemkauffman

John McDonough, @johnamcdonough

Mandy Whaley, @mandywhaley

and moderated by yours truly.

Tune in to learn more about how YOU can engage with the DevNet Community, share your code, and showcase your creations.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

If you're a Cisco Partner, you'll also want to read up on this year's Cisco Partner Innovation Challenge, and build a team now! Get answers to frequently asked questions here: cs.co/innovationchallenge2019.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
10:22p#CISCOCHAT LIVE : DevNet Create 2019
PU
12:37pTHREE CHALLENGES TO ACCELERATING IND : Thoughts from Hannover Messe
PU
11:08aCISCO : The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance brings together government and industry le..
AQ
11:08aCISCO : How Cisco Capital Accelerates Partner Success
PU
10:54aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : and Cisco partner for new micro data centre options
AQ
10:33aCISCO : The Village School Announces Partnership with Cisco to Help Students Dis..
AQ
10:07aTHE CISCO CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE : More Than Just Business
PU
09:01aDIGITAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS : Kazakhstani delegation visits High-Tech Park in A..
AQ
08:07aCISCO : “Show-verview” for NAB 2019 in Las Vegas
PU
08:07aNAB 2019 : A Sneak Peek at What's In Our Booth This Year
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 692 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 19,57
P/E ratio 2020 18,60
EV / Sales 2019 4,43x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS28.39%242 023
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD38.74%46 988
NOKIA OYJ2.33%32 611
ERICSSON AB13.50%31 797
ARISTA NETWORKS51.13%24 110
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS23.15%23 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About