CiscoChat LIVE: DevNet Create 2019

It's DevNet Create time!
We're kicking-off the learning fun with a special #TeamDevNet #CiscoChat LIVE! featuring:
Matt DeNapoli,@theDeNap
D'Auria Henry, @DAuriaEh
Kareem Iskander, @Kareem_isk
Chloe Kauffman, @chloemkauffman
John McDonough, @johnamcdonough
Mandy Whaley, @mandywhaley
and moderated by yours truly.
Tune in to learn more about how YOU can engage with the DevNet Community, share your code, and showcase your creations.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates.
If you're a Cisco Partner, you'll also want to read up on this year's Cisco Partner Innovation Challenge, and build a team now! Get answers to frequently asked questions here: cs.co/innovationchallenge2019.
Share:
Disclaimer
Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:21:07 UTC