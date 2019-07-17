CiscoChat LIVE: DevNet Network Automation Exchange

Happy New Year, Cisco!

We are kicking-off Fiscal Year 2020 with a special #TeamDevNet #CiscoChat LIVE! featuring:

Bill Hentschell (@BHentschell)

John McDonough (@johnamcdonough)

Patrick Rockholz (@patrickrockholz)

…and moderated by yours truly.

DevNet Automation Exchange

Your new year starts now, as you strengthen your presence within the Cisco Developer Community, through contributions to DevNet Automation Exchange. Show us what you've built!

DevNet Automation Exchange provides shared code repositories for network automation, and guides teams through their journey with a walk-run-fly methodology:



View all use cases: developer.cisco.com/network-automation/listing

Share use case: developer.cisco.com/network-automation/submit

If you've been to the DevNet Zone, you are ready to contribute to our community Automation Exchange. Get inspired by Adam Radford, and start making your contributions today:

developer.cisco.com/automation

