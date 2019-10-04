CiscoChat – 10.15.19: Deployment options for SD-WAN hybrid and multicloud access

In the Enterprise, digital transformation initiatives are driving the adoption of internet, cloud, mobile and IoT technologies. Along with this transformation, the user experience is in the spotlight.

The question that's often asked is, 'How can I provide multicloud access to applications that's cost-effective, while continuing to improve my user's experience with those applications?'

Most enterprises are expecting to use SD-WAN within 2 years. Today, many businesses are turning to managed service providers for their expertise and guidance with SD-WAN deployment options.

Return on investment is just as important as it's always been, but an efficient and secure SD-WAN will also improve the user experience - especially in geographically distributed enterprises.

Join us below at 1pm Pacific on October 15th 2019 to learn how Cisco and Equinix enable multicloud and Hybrid IT access with managed service providers during this #CiscoChat.

