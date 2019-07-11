Log in
Cloud to Table: American Blue Ribbon Holdings Adopts Webex Collaboration

07/11/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

For ABRH it was a 'no-brainer' to go with Cisco Webex Calling. No other provider could satisfy the daily needs of both retail employees and knowledge workers across all geographies and sites while also offering end-to-end security and reliability from premises to cloud, and across applications and devices. Leveraging Cisco's cognitively enabled collaboration ecosystem allows ABRH to:

• Virtually eliminate ramp up/shut down times when opening and closing restaurants

• Scale capacity up and down as seasonality, growth, and other needs affect call volumes

After the initial roll-out, ABRH will have an anticipated $1.7 million savings across the corporation for telecom systems in the first year, realized by consolidating and restructuring their voice network and getting rid of POTS lines, disparate video endpoints, and meeting technologies, and the costs related to supporting those systems. Aggressive pricing across the collaboration portfolio also helped ABRH with their cost reduction mission upfront, and additional operational savings are expected thanks to significant reduction in management expenses and ongoing savings from the application consolidation (simple flexible choices for reusing PSTN contracts).

Bridging the Gap Between Retail Locations and Headquarters

For a retail organization like ABRH, the focus is to maintain profitability and service every call quickly. Many food service organizations are heavily reliant on customer calls, and the need for a hybrid strategy is imperative as a 'rip-and-replace' of an old PBX system at a headquarters or admin office simply isn't feasible.

A partner that specializes in cloud migration is of the utmost importance for organizations with complex internal structures and a mix of different technologies transform network and communications systems. Cisco's trusted cloud-calling platform and migration expertise helps protect locations like ABRH from disruptions, natural or otherwise, so they can stay connected and effortlessly serve customers.

Other industry specific benefits include:

• Increased collaboration between headquarters and front of house through secure messaging and sharing

• Intelligent call routing and the ability to help multiple customers at once simultaneously

• Mobility for front and back of house staff with extensions that can be answered from any location via any headset, mobile, or desktop endpoint

• Enhanced productivity between admin offices and franchise owners with strategically placed huddle spaces

Deep Dive: Cloud Calling

When ABRH needed a comprehensive calling, messaging, and meetings solution that integrated seamlessly with enterprise devices and headsets they found everything they required with Cisco Webex Calling.

Scott Hoffpauir, Vice President Cloud Calling, Cisco Collaboration has this to say,
'We are thrilled to power ABRH on Webex Calling via our trusted partner, Presidio. Together we are committed to meeting all of their communications needs while taking some of the management burden off of them, so they can focus on their core business.'

Webex Calling enables seamless experiences at any scale. From the boardroom to the huddle room, from mobile to desktop, cloud calling from Cisco delivers best-in-class experiences every single time.

See how Cisco gave a peace of mind to American Blue Ribbon Holdings: Watch the video:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 01:44:01 UTC
About