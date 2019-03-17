Enterprise Connect 2019: Discover the X factor in the New Webex and Cisco Contact Center

March 18-21, 2019 | Orlando, FL

On March 19th, Cisco will launch an entirely new kind of intelligence that will forever change how we connect and collaborate with people. This history-making event will take place at Enterprise Connect 2019, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Join corporate IT decision makers, vendors, analysts, and consultants as we reveal the X Factor to the world.

We call this revolutionary technology Cognitive Collaboration. Be sure to join Amy Chang, Cisco's SVP/GM Collaboration, during her keynote at Enterprise Connect 2019 on Wednesday, March 20, at 10:00 AM Eastern. Amy will share exciting news about the future with Cognitive Collaboration and how it transforms workplaces - it will literally change the way we work. If you can't join her at the show, we are broadcasting Amy's full address live on Cisco.com. You can save the date here to join Amy and learn about the X Factor.

This news about the X Factor is so huge that the Cisco team will be everywhere at General Sessions and breakout panel sessions throughout the entire event. Here's a capsule summary:

Communications & Collaboration Platforms 2022: Is the Transition Underway?

Location: Sun A | Date: Monday, March 18 | Time: 8:00am - 8:45am

Scott Hoffpauir discusses the enterprise search for new productivity platforms, and what collaboration and communication solutions will look like in 2022.

Breaking Down Enterprise Barriers to Improve Customer Experience

Location: Sun D | Date: Monday, March 18 | Time: 8:00am - 8:45am

Tod Famous explores how the digital revolution can change customer engagement, improve customer experience (CX), and maximize revenue opportunities, so long as it is available and actionable across the entire organization.

Team Collaboration Growing Pains

Location: Osceola A | Date: Monday, March 18 | Time: 9:00am - 9:45am

Lorrissa Horton looks at the potential and also the challenges for team collaboration technology. With most enterprises using multiple applications, how will team collaboration become enterprise-grade and truly production-ready?

Communications & Collaboration: What's the Way Forward?

Location: Osceola CD | Date: Monday, March 18 | Time: 10:15am - 11:00am

During this General Session, Sri Srinivasan, SVP/GM for Cisco Webex, describes how communications is moving out of the IT silo to integrate fully with business applications and processes while gaining in strategic and practical importance.

Video Conferencing in The Cloud: The Real Story

Location: Sun B | Date: Monday, March 18 | Time: 1:00pm - 1:45pm

Javed Khan asks whether owning and managing your own video conferencing environment is old school. He digs into the pros and cons of cloud-based video conferencing and the reality of what is gained and potentially lost by taking the VC-as-a-Service plunge.

Video Conferencing and AV 2022: Realizing the Promise?

Location: Sun A | Date: Monday, March 18 | Time: 2:00pm - 2:45pm

Javed Khan compares today's and tomorrow's video conferencing and AV worlds against that of five years ago, including new products and services, positioning, business models and the role of industry channel partners.

Women in Communications: Challenges & Opportunities

Location: EC Theater 100 | Date: Tuesday, March 19 |Time: 1:10pm - 2:00pm

This elite panel sees Cisco experts Pegah Ebrahimi, Lorrissa Horton, Aruna Ravichandran, and Cisco customer Jayme Bynum discuss the challenges faced by female communications professionals in a male-dominated technology industry. The panel of women executives will share their experiences in enterprise IT and at vendor companies and offer insight on how to navigate the pitfalls and work to foster success.

Extraordinary Teams: Three User Experience Megatrends Driving High-performance Teams into the Future

Location: EC Theater 100 | Date: Tuesday, March 19 | Time: 2:10pm - 2:30pm

Sri Srinivasan, SVP/GM for Cisco Webex, shares a new vision of teamwork and the invisible technologies making it possible. He reveals the secrets to high-performance teams: give people an amazing collaboration experience that keeps them engaged and builds deeper relationships and deliver the right information at the right time to inspire creativity and speed decision-making. All of which was hampered up until now by data silos, disparate tools, and limited access. This presentation looks at cognitive collaboration intelligence with a focus on three user experience megatrends: personalized collaboration, uninterrupted workstreams, and intelligent workspaces for all.

Keeping Your UCaaS Migration on Track

Location: Osceola B | Date: Wednesday, March 20| Time: 8:00am - 8:45am

Mark Straton explains how transitioning communications from premises to the cloud isn't always a straightforward process, especially if you don't know what problems are likely to pop up. He delivers tips on how to move to the cloud smoothly and avoid the most common problems.

Why Customer Engagement is Leading the Enterprise Communications Conversation

Location: Osceola CD | Date: Wednesday, March 20 | Time: 10:45am - 11:25am

Vasili Triant examines the constantly changing definition of success in digital transformation, and how leading companies are finding that focusing efforts and budgets on continually improving the customer experience drives measurable returns.

AI In the Meeting Room… Seriously?

Location: Osceola A | Date: Wednesday, March 20 | Time: 2:00pm - 2:45pm

Tom Richards questions whether AI-enhanced collaboration features such as voice recognition, video processing, automatic camera control, and advanced noise reduction are ready for prime time.

Securing Your Team Messaging Data

Location: Osceola A | Date: Wednesday, March 20 | Time: 3:00pm - 3:45pm

Jono Luk looks at governance and compliance issues surrounding team/workstream collaboration applications, and the challenges these present for IT leaders who must develop a proactive strategy.

Staying on-Premises: Maybe the Cloud's Not Right for Me (Yet)

Location: Osceola B | Date: Wednesday, March 20 | Time: 4:00pm - 4:45pm

Fernando Mousinho explores Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in a marketplace that still uses CPE. He discusses strategies and merits of cloud versus on-premise and whether you should move, stay or choose a hybrid solution.

Collaboration in the Workspace of the Future

Location: Sun A | Date: Thursday, March 21 | Time: 10:15am - 11:00am

Sandeep Mehra identifies how enterprises are starting to take a more holistic view of communications and collaboration technology and are trying to understand it in the context of the places and the ways people work.

Enterprise Connect 2019 promises to be a highly significant milestone in the evolving story of enterprise collaboration and communication, and the release of Cisco's cognitive collaboration solutions will be of supreme importance. We hope to see you at as many of these breakouts as possible.

