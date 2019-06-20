Episode 10: Cloud strategy part 2

Retail is arguably the most dynamic industry out there. Changing routes to market, increasingly mobile shoppers and the direct connection even between manufacturers and the end consumer means that an agile IT platform is critical. And what better way for retailers to stay on their toes, than with a tailored cloud strategy to fit their business needs?

But, there is no one cloud fits all. Retailers need to get new store locations up and running quickly by integrating existing systems. They need to provide valuable feedback to improve business operations for franchisees. The right cloud strategy not only checks these boxes, but also saves retailers precious dollars with the flexibility to pay as you need.

Let's hear this continued discussion (16 mins) about cloud strategy within our retail video series (see episode 1 here).

Don't forget to subscribe to our retail blog so you don't miss our tenth video in the series.

What are the top technology investment priorities today? Comment below or join the conversation over at our Retail solutions YouTube channel!

Share: