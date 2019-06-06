Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
06/06 02:57:04 pm
54.915 USD   +0.30%
Episode 9: cloud strategy

06/06/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

It is no secret that retailers are moving to a cloud/multi-cloud environment. This data migration is important, as it enables retailers to continually deploy the digital solutions that best serve customers and associates, while improving operations. Not to mention, data centers can get costly to house on-prem data, which also calls for a more agile approach.

As the waterfall of data creates a larger pool, the desired analytics to gather from this pool continues to evolve. And with this- the need for a strategic cloud strategy becomes evidently clear. Which cloud vendors to engage with, and how many clouds to manage are just a few of the factors at play.

In this Episode (10 mins) of the retail video series (see Episode 1 here), we are exploring the complexities of creating the perfect cloud strategy. But also, the benefits of doing so.

Don't forget to subscribe to our retail blog so you don't miss our tenth video in the series.

What are the top technology investment priorities today? Comment below or join the conversation over at our Retail solutions YouTube channel!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 18:07:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,55
P/E ratio 2020 18,24
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.85%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD12.86%39 307
ERICSSON AB17.74%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.95%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS25.12%18 494
