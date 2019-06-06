Episode 9: cloud strategy

It is no secret that retailers are moving to a cloud/multi-cloud environment. This data migration is important, as it enables retailers to continually deploy the digital solutions that best serve customers and associates, while improving operations. Not to mention, data centers can get costly to house on-prem data, which also calls for a more agile approach.

As the waterfall of data creates a larger pool, the desired analytics to gather from this pool continues to evolve. And with this- the need for a strategic cloud strategy becomes evidently clear. Which cloud vendors to engage with, and how many clouds to manage are just a few of the factors at play.

In this Episode (10 mins) of the retail video series (see Episode 1 here), we are exploring the complexities of creating the perfect cloud strategy. But also, the benefits of doing so.

